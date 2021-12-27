After revealing betrayal, Maiara nudges Fernando Zor during concert

mahara went back to talking about your breakup with Fernando Zor during a show last Sunday (26). She is marisa they performed in Balneário Camboriú when she decided to poke her ex-boyfriend after exposing an alleged betrayal during the song “Presepada“. As a bonus, her sister also said that there was a shack during Christmas.

> Maiara claims to have been betrayed by Fernando at Christmas; singer denies

The pricks started when the voice of Marília Mendonça, who died in November this year, sang “Where is your responsibility? In your place I would be ashamed“. mahara at the same time he said: “Where is the responsibility? Zero shame, right, Marília?”.

According to the sertaneja, “Presepada” was the last song that marilia did and marisa completed: “And we did it for someone I don’t know”, he joked, pointing to his sister”.

In sequence, marisa spoke about the troubled Christmas: “This week has been very exciting. The shack started, and I said: ‘Now the real Brazilian family’s Christmas has started’”. About that, mahara he said.

“I wanted to send a kiss to all these women who are giving me strength here, saying that I’m a fucking big woman. Thank you guys! You guys kept giving me that strength and I’m going to believe that I’m a real fucking woman!”, she thanked.

See videos:

the indirect came here KKKKKKKKKK maraisa’s faces and mouths is the best pic.twitter.com/94idgCnSJI — beatriz (@marilianahi) December 27, 2021

maraisa explaining the shack she had at christmas + maiara thanking the women at the front called her a woman from porr4 and giving her support… this video is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/kOHh2eLMzZ — anna || (@balfecarosella) December 27, 2021

maiara saying that the presepada song was the last composition written by marília together with maraisa, and maraisa saying that they wrote the song for maiara pic.twitter.com/uWInVWoO7t — Karen | 10 days (@apresepada) December 27, 2021

