After Ronaldo at Cruzeiro, Marcelo could become an investor in a Brazilian club in 2022

Lateral Marcelo, who owns two clubs, is considering becoming an investment in a great team in Brazil in 2022 with the approval of the SAF (Society Football Association) model

If the future inside the lawns is still uncertain, Marcelo’s fate out of the fields seems to be increasingly forward. Owner of two clubs, Azuriz in Brazil is Mafra in Portugal, the side of the Real Madrid revealed that is watching in the approvals of the SAF (Society Football Association) model in Brazil.

With a contract with the Spanish giant until the end of the current season, the athlete will launch in 2022 his holding company, the TWELVE. It is precisely through the business conglomerate that the 33-year-old defender will continue to invest in a new football club.

Speaking in an interview with the portal TNT Sports, Marcelo stated that this new system becomes interesting once it allows investment in football through a club-company.

“This is our expectation. With SAF, investors began to see the Brazilian football market in a different way. This model allows clubs to structure themselves better and start to have an efficient, transparent and professional management. In other words, now they also have the opportunity to settle their debts”.

“As is already happening in European football, we are going to be able to work with Brazilian clubs through a business approach”, said Marcelo, highlighting relevant points about a possible investment in a club with great supporters in the country.

“Our vision and interest in mass clubs in Brazil are precisely related to their tradition and supporters. An engaged crowd, with a strong history is an excellent opportunity for good branding work. This makes it possible to strengthen brand awareness, in addition to increasing the institution’s market value.”

Ronaldo Nazário, the Phenomenon, acquired 90% of SAF shares from cruise and became a majority member of the club. The entrepreneur John Textor, on the other hand, is one of the owners of Crystal Palace (ENG), made the same movement with the Botafogo.