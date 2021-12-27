after singing with Wesley Safadão, hotel employee resigns

The life of Anderson José da Silva, a hotel entertainer in Porto de Galinhas, changed completely after a duet with Wesley Safadão went viral on the internet. Already dreaming of being a singer, he had the opportunity to interpret one of his copyrighted songs with the artist.

Due to his success, Andinho Playboyzinho, as he is known, was hired by Safadão’s company, which will organize his career in music. With the new job, he resigned from the hotel where he worked to fulfill his dream.

The meeting between the two took place on December 11 and had the help of several people who worked at the hotel. In addition to being next to the idol, the song performed in the duet was authored by Andinho: Meu Neném.