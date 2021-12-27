after singing with Wesley Safadão, hotel employee resigns

The life of Anderson José da Silva, a hotel entertainer in Porto de Galinhas, changed completely after a duet with Wesley Safadão went viral on the internet. Already dreaming of being a singer, he had the opportunity to interpret one of his copyrighted songs with the artist.
Due to his success, Andinho Playboyzinho, as he is known, was hired by Safadão’s company, which will organize his career in music. With the new job, he resigned from the hotel where he worked to fulfill his dream.
The meeting between the two took place on December 11 and had the help of several people who worked at the hotel. In addition to being next to the idol, the song performed in the duet was authored by Andinho: Meu Neném.
In an interview with TV Globo de Pernambuco, he said that, even while he was working, he never stopped writing. “I used to sell peanuts on the beach, before entering the hotel. When I sold peanuts, I would stop to rest and these ideas would come to my head. I used to walk around with a notebook, to write down the things I sold, and I started to write”, he recalled.
He posted the moment on his Instagram and praised his partner. “A little bit of one of the most special days of my life. Here I am first to thank God, all of you who made me get here and @wesleysafadao who, with his generosity, is helping me to follow the true dream that has been burning in my heart since the day I was born. Thank you Jesus, you are wonderful! I recorded it with Safadãooooooooo”, he celebrated.
Andinho was also moved by a video recorded by Safadão talking about him. Check out.
