after talking about illness, Zé Neto cancels concert in Florianópolis

After venting about illness and claiming to be recovered, singer Zé Neto canceled his concert this Sunday (12/26), in Florianópolis. The artist’s office is still waiting for a doctor’s opinion for further clarification.

The countryman, who is paired with Cristiano, recently revealed a lung injury, worrying fans across the country. According to the artist’s team, Zé Neto is focusing on glass in his lungs, a problem that could be a consequence of Covid-19, as well as the consumption of Vape, an electronic cigarette.

In Stories, the singer spoke about the situation and left an alert for those who use electronic cigarettes. “I even give a warning here to anyone who messes with this shit: stop it, because it’s a cigarette like any other and it’s bad in the same way, or even more.”

On Thursday (12/23), the countryman underwent a battery of exams at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. The exams carried out in the capital of São Paulo confirmed the recovery without any sequelae. Check the full medical report released by the hospital:

“The patient José Toscano Martins Neto was admitted to the Hospital Sírio-Libanês this Thursday (23), where he underwent tests that confirmed the recovery of a previously diagnosed lung injury. The patient completed hospital treatment with no remaining sequelae and was discharged. He is being monitored by the medical teams coordinated by Dr. Carlos Viana Poyares Jardim.”