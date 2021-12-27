After the slaughter, Sapiranga has a shooting and police reinforcement

After the slaughter that left six dead in the early morning of Saturday, 25th, in Sapiranga, several gunshots were heard in the neighborhood on the afternoon of Sunday, 26th. a 9mm caliber pistol and eight rounds. Security forces intensified work in the region. This afternoon, even an aircraft from the Integrated Air Operations Coordination (Ciopaer) flew over the neighborhood.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), preventive actions are carried out in the region through the Specialized Prevention Policing Battalion (BPEsp). “Military police officers trained under the proximity policing doctrine carry out saturations in order to give a greater sense of security to the residents,” stated the ministry.

The SSPDS also informed that a base of the Police Command of Shock (CPChoque) will be installed in the region. In addition, teams from the 19th Military Police Battalion and the Police Command for Rounds and Intensive and Ostensible Actions (CPRaio) reinforce ostensive policing in the region.

The young man arrested in the occurrence of firearms was booked in flagrante delicto in the 13th Police District for illegally carrying a firearm. The motivation for the shooting was not informed. Talyson Alves da Cunha had a criminal record for drug trafficking and possession.

At dawn, another young man had been arrested in the neighborhood carrying a .38-caliber revolver and 10 ammunition intact. According to the PM, a CPRaio team was patrolling in the vicinity of Rua Tabelião Joaquim Coelho “when it spotted individuals in suspicious attitudes.” One of them managed to escape, but José Robson Alencar dos Santos, 21, was arrested. He was booked in the act for illegal possession of a firearm and reception.

The SSPDS stressed that investigations into Saturday’s massacre are continuing. Ten suspected of participating in the crime were arrested. Their identities were not disclosed. With them, the police seized six pistols. The slaughter took place around 2 am. The victims were killed during a party held on a football field.

Four of the victims of the slaughter were identified as: Mateus Ribeiro dos Santos, age undisclosed; Israel da Silva Andrade, 24 years old; André Alexandre Rodrigues, 26 years old; John Lennon Netherlands, 25 years old. The two remaining victims, a man and a woman, were not given their identities. The woman was even taken to a hospital, but she died hours later. Another five people were still injured.

The motive for the crime was not officially disclosed by the Police, but, as O POVO found out, the most likely motive is that the crime was carried out by dissidents from the Comando Vermelho criminal faction. Known as “neutral” or “mass”, they broke with the Rio faction in mid-June of this year and began to engage in conflict with their former partners. The clash had already been registered in Caucaia (in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza), in Grande Messejana and in some municipalities in the Northern Region of the state, such as Uruburetama.

