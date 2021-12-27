After ‘VS2’, Bruno Montaleone receives invitations to have sex with families | celebrities

Instagram Bruno Montaleone, actor

25-year-old Bruno Montaleone starred in Walcyr Carrasco’s “Secret Truths 2”. In the plot, he plays Matheus, a male prostitute, who ends up having sex with all members of the same family. The sex scenes, in turn, ended up attracting a lot of fans for the actor. Some even make delicate proposals. “I get a lot of invitations to join people’s families, although it’s funny somewhere, I don’t know if people realize how sick this can sound,” he says, laughing, to F5.

Of all the family members that Matheus was involved, it was Betty – Deborah Evelyn’s character -, with whom he decided to pretend a romance. In this regard, Montaleone talks about chemistry with his scenemate. “She was amazing, she’s a complete actress, with a young spirit and her delivery inspired me a lot to do the same. By the way, all my scene partners were amazing”, praises him, who had no problem doing sex scenes. “I’m probably one of the characters with the most sex scenes in the plot, that couldn’t be an issue for me even if I wanted to. Over time the scenes become a choreography and you just want to deliver a beautiful scene. It’s a lot of work.” , admits the actor.

During the chat, Bruno Montaleone also revealed that he is not intimidated by questions about his sexuality. “It’s not a question for me. It’s pretty simple, I’m an actor, my job is to bring the characters that introduce me to life,” he says, citing that his character also had sex with men. different [do Matheus] with each one [dos integrantes da família na trama]. It’s a very different place and far from my reality, what I had to do is not judge and understand what the character felt,” he says. He rushed to play Matheus and didn’t have much time to prepare for the role. inspiration for a character in the Italian film “Teorema” by Pier Paolo Pasolini, who has sex with all members of the same family and with the maid.