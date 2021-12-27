Allan dos Santos asks for the arrest of minister Alexandre de Moraes

The blogger is the target of a prison order issued by the minister and remains at large

Pocket blogger Allan dos Santos published a text on his official website calling for the arrest of the minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. The publication, entitled “Why doesn’t anyone arrest Alexandre de Moraes?”, classifies the magistrate as a “criminal” and a “tyrant”. “It is not necessary to list all the crimes that Alexandre committed in the act. They are all known.”, says Allan.

“The fact that he is not severely punished is also an effect of the criminal atmosphere in which the institutions find themselves”, he suggested.

In the text, Allan criticizes a supposed impunity that keeps “criminals” in institutions. “The fact that he is not severely punished is also an effect of the criminal atmosphere in which the institutions find themselves.”

The publication is highlighted with the tags: “communism”, “freedom of expression”, “psychopaths”, “censorship”, “drug trafficking”.

“If anyone thinks in bureaucratic terms, this already demonstrates corruption in intelligence, as serious crimes such as rape, murder, illegal arrests and torture can never be allowed due to the absence of bureaucracy to prevent them. Therefore, only one answer to the question in the title crosses my mind: IT’S NOT WITH YOU”, he concludes.

Alexandre de Moraes is rapporteur at the STF of two inquiries that target the blogger and other supporters of the president. Since then, the magistrate has become one of the main targets of pocketnarists on the Supreme Court.

In response to a request from the Federal Police, Moraes ordered the arrest and extradition of the creator of the Terça Livre portal on October 5th. He’s been on the run ever since.

