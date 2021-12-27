‘already comes out of the bath dripping with sweat’ · Jornal Midiamax

The actress Juliana Paes really caught the heat of Mato Grosso do Sul “for Christ”. This Christmas Saturday, December 25th, the global star was one of the guests of “Altas Horas”, Serginho Groismann’s program, and he once again mentioned the high temperatures in MS.

Very tanned due to the climate in the state, where she spent the last two months recording the soap opera “Pantanal” and even got sick from the heat, the actress declared: “I’m tanned from Pantanal (laughing). . There, you came out of the bath and you’re already sweating, dripping…”, she said.

“But it’s wonderful heat, mainly human warmth. Wonderful people, a wonderful team that’s helping us there… Because the structure for us to record in places where we want is not a hotel, we stay on farms. the pedestrians, the whole gang… I’ll be back and I already miss it,” he said.

On fire

For those who don’t remember, Juliana Paes put up a controversy in November when she “fell sick” from the heat in Mato Grosso do Sul. In her stories on Instagram, the artist appeared completely red and sweaty because she was so hot. Before appearing showing the consequences of heat on her body, the brunette showed the sun.

“Think of a hot day, think… Think of a heat. It’s today. Yesterday a mosquito bit my forehead, I got a natural filling”, he said in the recording. Then he pulled out his tongue, panting, as if he needed more air and breath to survive the heat. Watch: