Amazon Prime Video: Top 10 Movies Released in 2021 to Watch

Amazon Prime Video has increasingly bet on a catalog of original films to compete with other streaming services, such as Netflix and HBO Max. The objective is to guarantee an increasingly loyal audience, with productions that will not be available on other platforms.

With films ranging from musicals to action films and psychological thrillers, traveling to big-budget sci-fi tales to comedies, Prime Video’s catalog can appeal to any audience.

Below, we present the 10 best films released in 2021, according to the IMDb, which show a little of this diversity of genres. Look!

10. A Prince in New York 2 (5.3)

‘A Prince in New York 2’.Source: IMDb

A sequel that fans have been waiting for over 30 years, A Prince in New York 2 puts Eddie Murphy back in the role of Prince Akeem. This time, the reason for his trip to the United States was to try to find a possible child from when he was in the country for the first time.

The film’s cast also features returns from Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and James Earl Jones. They were joined by Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler and Teyana Taylor.

9. Bliss: Pursuing Happiness (5.4)

‘Bliss: Pursuing Happiness’.Source: IMDb

Bliss: In Pursuit of Happiness tells the story of Greg Wittle (Owen Wilson), a recently divorced man who was fired from his job. Trying to find himself in life, he meets Isabel Clemens (Salma Hayek) and together they will take a trip fueled by many drugs, leaving a thin line between what is real and what is fantasy.

Directed and scripted by Mike Cahill (The Universe in the Gaze), the film was praised for its good performances, but some critics claimed that the way the hallucination moments were presented hindered the story more than it helped.

8. Jolt: Fatal Fury (5.6)

‘Jolt: Fatal Fury’.Source: IMDb

After the success of Charlize Theron as Atomic, several studios decided to bet on action films starring women. While Netflix backed Mary Elizabeth Winstead with Kate, Prime Video went after Kate Beckinsale to star in Jolt: Fatal Fury.

The film tells the story of Lindy (Beckinsale), a woman with a rare neurological disorder that makes her want to kill other people. Condition she controls with a special vest. However, when she finds the man she was in love with dead, she sets out on revenge until she finds the murderer.

7. No Remorse (5.8)

‘No Remorse’.Source: IMDb

Prime Video bet on another Tom Clancy adaptation after the success of Jack Ryan with John Krasinski. No Remorse is based on the eponymous book and tells the story of John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who decides to get revenge after his pregnant wife is killed by Russian assassins.

With Michael B. Jordan in the lead role, the film is the gamble for a new action movie franchise.

6. Observers (5.9)

‘Observers’.Source: IMDb

Prime Video also bet on an erotic thriller to feed its back catalogue. observers it features Justice Smith and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, two young actors who stand out and help make the film more interesting.

In the plot, they play a couple who move into a new apartment and begin to observe their neighbors in intimate moments. As time goes on, the two become obsessed with voyeurism and find themselves caught up in a trail of lies and betrayal.

5. Birds of Paradise (5.9)

‘Birds of Paradise’.Source: IMDb

Another literary adaptation, birds of paradise is based on the novel Bright Burning Stars by AK Small. The story follows two young dancers who join a famous dance school to try to achieve fame and glory.

Initially rivals, over time they become friends and participate in each other’s victories and defeats. Despite the similarities with black swan, the chemistry between protagonists Kristine Froseth and Diana Silvers made the film stand out.

4. Everyone’s Talking About Jamie (6.2)

‘Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.’Source: IMDb

based on the musical Everbody’s Talking About Jamie (which in turn was adapted from a BBC documentary), the film tells the true story of a British teenager who must overcome bullying and prejudice in hopes of becoming a drag queen.

Widely praised by the LGBTQIA+ community, the feature starred newcomer Max Harwood in the lead role, earning him some film festival nominations.

3. The War of Tomorrow (6.6)

‘Tomorrow’s War’.Source: IMDb

Prime Video’s biggest bet this year was the science fiction and action feature Tomorrow’s War.

With an estimated budget of US$200 million, and with Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and JK Simmons in the cast, the film tells the story of a man who is called upon to fight in a war against aliens that will take place in the future.

Despite all its potential, the film doesn’t leave much room for a sequel.

2. The Madwoman’s Ball (6.6)

‘The Fool’s Ball’.Source: IMDb

With Mélanie Laurent (the Shosanna of Inglourious Bastards) at the helm, the film chronicles the journey of a woman unjustly interned in an asylum and now trying to flee the place.

Laurent also writes the script alongside Julien Decoin and Christophe Deslandes, as well as starring in the film with Lou de Laâge.

The Madwoman’s Ball is one of the most praised original Prime Video productions of the year.

1. The Little Perfect Things Map (6.8)

‘The Map of the Perfect Little Things’.Source: IMDb

Mixing romantic comedy with science fiction, The Little Perfect Things Map has Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen living as two teenagers who find themselves stuck in a time loop.

Despite seeming like a familiar theme — Hollywood has been betting on people reliving the same day for decades — director Ian Samuels managed to deliver a film with a lot of originality and a fun story, reinforced by the good performances of the main duo.

What were your favorite Amazon Prime Video movies this year? Let us know in the comments!