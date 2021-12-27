An imprisoned marshal paid $9,900 to detectives to keep an eye on mistress in Miami and led a life of ostentation, says MPRJ

RIO — With the analysis of three of the 12 cell phones seized at the home of Civil Police delegate Maurício Demétrio Afonso Alves, imprisoned since June, the prosecutors of the State Public Ministry (MPRJ) discovered that the policeman led a life of luxury, not compatible with his income, he boasted wealth—including hiring private bodyguards to protect him on trips. He also paid an American private detective agency to investigate his lover’s life in Miami, USA.

Prosecutors discovered, with the breach of telephone secrecy, that the police officer made routine international business class trips with the whole family paid in cash. Accommodation in luxury hotels, rental of mansions in Costa Verde and luxury cars in Brazil and abroad were also found during the investigation.

It was on one of those trips out of the country that Demetrius would have hired three detectives to watch and investigate, for eight days, a lover in Florida. In the contract, found on one of the delegate’s cell phones, there is a payment of U$ 9,900 (in current values, around R$ 56 thousand) so that the lover could be monitored 24 hours a day. The agreement would have been signed with Salazar Investigations in December 2019. The woman would have had her life investigated between December 3 and 8 of that year.

The document was signed by Demetrio and Eduardo “Eddy” Salazar, owner of the company. The private detective also informed the data of two bank accounts to the then delegate of the Police for the Repression of Crimes against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM) so that the amounts could be transferred. The amount would be used to pay for the investigation and cover all expenses. In the contract, Salazar stated that the value could be increased if the detectives needed to continue their searches.

R$ 35,000 with an armored car and security guards in SP

What also caught the attention of prosecutors was a trip by the delegate to the capital of São Paulo. In a conversation found on his cell phone, investigators discovered that Demetrius paid nearly R$35,000 between December 10 and 14 last year to travel to São Paulo. The exchange of messages took place between the agent and a professional from a travel agency.

In the forensic equipment, investigators also found photos of Demetrius at Condomínio Portobello, in Mangaratiba. A receptionist at the site, in messages, said that the delegate paid the expenses in cash “in cookies of R$ 30,000”.

To GLOBO, lawyer Raphael Mattos, who represents Demetrius, “thinks that there may be a personal persecution” by “a prosecutor that he denounced in the National Council of the Public Ministry – CNMP”. The prosecutor cited by the lawyer is Celso Quintanilha, from Petrópolis, against whom the delegate is filing a lawsuit.

— I think there may be (a persecution) of a personal nature, because the evidence is very weak and does not hold up. He has a representation at the CNMP against a Petropolis prosecutor. It could be that this Celso is chasing him.

On December 20th, the defense of Demetrius, who is imprisoned in Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Prison, known as Bangu 8, attempted a habeas corpus. The request was denied by Judge Bruno Monteiro Rulière, from the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio.

— There was already a request for the arrest of the first case. There was no need for a new order (shipped last Wednesday). This is a strategy of the MP (to maintain) a prison that has been going on for more than six months. (Last week) we asked for freedom, but the judge understood that there were facts that justified the maintenance of the prison – said Mattos.