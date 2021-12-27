Ana Maria Braga’s new puppet will be the child version of Louro José

The presenter Ana Maria Braga will have a new partner in Mais Você da Globo. From the first months of next year.

If nothing changes, the people will choose the name of the puppet that will become the children’s version of the famous Louro José. Who left the program after the death of Tom Veiga, who died next year because of an aneurysm in his brain.

Ana Maria Braga has already filmed some paintings with the new puppet artist, as informed by André Romano from Observatório da TV. And the arrival of the new Louro José will only happen next year. It is worth mentioning that the broadcaster created a whole apparatus for the doll’s image not to leak too soon.

Still about Ana Maria Braga

Whoever was on the recordings had to sign a confidentiality agreement with Globo. In addition, Namaria’s new assistant will receive around R$ 20 thousand reais a month apart from commercials. But with merchandisings, this value can increase. Meanwhile, veteran Tom Veiga received around 200 thousand reais.

It’s worth mentioning that last Thursday (23), Ana Maria Braga became a joke on the web when she taught a Christmas recipe at Mais Você. “It doesn’t matter the size of your turkey, but you’re going to put a turkey in the oven tomorrow, aren’t you? I am sure. Midnight supper without beeping turkey is no fun,” he joked.