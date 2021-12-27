Android 13 has leaked build and first functions are discovered

The site team XDA Developers had exclusive access to images of a supposed build Android 13. Although the first Developer Preview isn’t available until 2022 — and by then it’s possible that several changes will be made —, you can already get a sense of the new tools and functions of the future update.

Chromium app language change test for GermanSource: Reproduction/XDA Developers

Currently, it is only possible to set one language for the entire system. According to the screenshots on the website, Android 13 will allow you to change the language of each app, under Settings > Languages ​​& input > App languages.

Notifications

Screenshot of Gmail app permissions settingSource: Reproduction/XDA Developers

Although recent versions of Android have tried to split notifications in order of importance, this can still be an issue for some users. The published images indicate that, among the access permissions to the camera and location, the user will also be able to manage the apps notification permissions.

TARE

Screenshot of active TARESource: Reproduction/XDA Developers

Another new feature of Android 13 will be the TARE: The Android Resource Economy (Android Resource Savings). TARE primarily focuses on device power saving: depending on battery level and the requirement of the apps, the tool will impose custom limits on each app.

clock layout

Screenshot of lock screen clock layout settingSource: Reproduction/XDA Developers

Finally, the last change announced is the possibility of changing the clock layout on the lock screen. Previously, the dual-line design was only displayed while there were no notifications on the device. Now the user will be able to activate the double line layout permanently.

Dual line design of the watch on Android 13Source: Reproduction/XDA Developers