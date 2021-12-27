Angelica poses with her three children together and impresses: “they’re just like their father”

The presenter Angelica enchanted by showing a beautiful Christmas click, with the family together

the presenter Angelica shared with fans a traditional Christmas Eve click. She took advantage of everyone gathered to ensure beautiful photos for the family album. The artist is a mother of three. The eldest son Joaquim is 16 years old, Benício is 14 years old and Eva turned nine years old. The trio is the result of her marriage to the presenter Luciano Huck.

The family does not usually share many personal moments. But, on the night of the Good Old Man, everything changed and the proud dads showed their three children together. In the photos, they appear in front of the family’s luxurious Christmas tree. This one was all decorated in shades of green, red and gold. In addition to having many gifts from famous brands.

Angelica she wears a gold dress with a glittery strap. Beside her are Joaquim and Benício. Luciano Huck, on the other hand, hugs his wife on the other side. Eva poses in front of the brothers in a red and white dress. The little girl still wears a cute tiara on her head. Who also drew attention in the images, is the presenter’s father! Francisco Ksyvicks, better known as Seu Chico, has recovered and was present at the Christmas party.

“Merry Christmas to all families… may the Christmas spirit be present and love always prevail!”, published the presenter on her social networks. While Huck wrote: “Happy Christmas! We hope that this Christmas is the beginning. The beginning of a new cycle of great health, peace, love and dialogue. May we increasingly be able to reconnect, pick up the pieces, catch up on lost hugs. With all our affection Ksyvickis Huck Family”.

The couple’s friends soon left many congratulations and compliments! “Merry Christmas, beautiful family!” wished singer Sandy. Actress Juliana Silveira declared: “We love you. Merry Christmas”. Celso Kamura, hairdresser and makeup artist to the stars, agreed: “I love you all!”. The presenter Fátima Bernardes highlighted: “A happy Christmas for you too. Full of love and peace”.

An internet user celebrated the presence of the father of Angelica, at the party, and said: “Greeting to everyone, Mr. Francisco, thanks to Jesus, recovered”. Another joked: “I see four Hucks in the photo”. Another also highlighted the similarity of the children to the presenter: “They are the same as their father, impressive”. And another compared: “Is it my impression or does everyone have the same face? My God, all twins! Beautiful”.

