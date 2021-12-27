Antivax or pro-SUS? Actor delivers Fabian’s Full of Charm option after 10 years · TV News

Almost ten years after the premiere of Cheias de Charme (2012), part of the soap opera audience wonders how the fictional stars of the seven o’clock soap opera would position themselves in today’s Brazil. Ricardo Tozzi, Fabian’s interpreter, bets that the singer would defend the SUS (Unified Health System) and would hardly be part of the anti-vaccination movement.

“He was very human. So, I think he would say ‘vaccine, yes’ to everyone, so that everyone would be fine,” says Tozzi in an interview with TV news. Now, about the popstar’s political positioning, the actor prefers not to take any chances: “Fabian was a little crazy, right? A little out of the house (laughs). So, I have no idea.”

Vain and affected, the university country singer was at the height of success, had the title of Príncipe das Domésticas because of his legion of working-class fans, and faced a turbulent romance with Chayene (Cláudia Abreu), the comic villain of the serial.

“It was very nice to do [a novela] because we had a lot of creative power for the characters, and I had two [papéis] in the plot. To this day they call me Fabian on the streets. The telenovela communicated a lot with the audience”, says the actor, who also played the good guy Inácio.

Starred by the maids Maria da Penha (Taís Araujo), Maria do Rosário (Leandra Leal) and Maria Aparecida (Isabelle Drummond), the Empreguetes, the work is still successful on the internet. There are hundreds of viral videos on TikTok, with thousands of likes and views.

“Cheias de Charme was a milestone. It’s impressive how everything was aligned in this novel. From the authors, through the direction and cast, we formed a family and went together to that language a little more colorful”, recalls the artist. The telenovela was rerun at Vale A Pena Ver de Novo in 2016 and is available in full on Globoplay.

Playback/TV Globo

Chayene and Fabian were an affected couple

career in humor

With a 15-year career in television, Tozzi collects comic characters. “I’m an actor who does comedy. I like good characters and I like to tell stories that touch emotions, whether in comedy or drama. The connection with humor maybe happens because I like the ridiculous side of people.”

“When you expose this side, it generates an identification. We don’t have to take ourselves too seriously. Maybe because I have fun with the characters, people also have fun with me”, adds he, who played a villain in his latest soap opera , Pride and Passion (2018).

Recently, the actor participated in Vai Que Cola, by Multishow. “It was a very happy invitation that I received, punctual, for that moment when history changed to Leblon and they needed a new character in the neighborhood”, delivers the interpreter of Tomás, an indebted ex-rich.

The episodes were recorded last year during the Covid-19 pandemic, with various sanitary protocols. “We were the only ones recording, everyone was stopped. As it was a smaller cast, we managed to make 40 episodes. It was an act of resilience, even courage, to communicate with the audience, who were deserving to receive a little humor”, he concludes .

