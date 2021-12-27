Apple 2022: What’s already been leaked about the iPhone 14

The launch of the iPhone 14 is still a long way off — probably in September.

However, some rumors are already starting to pop up on the internet with the news that we can expect from new Apple devices.

In the face of so many rumors, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s next.

With that in mind, we’ve separated here a list with the main leaks about the iPhone line of 2022 (or in devices of the near future).

1. Design

The iPhone 14 models should still look a lot like the line 13 iPhones.

However, the chassis is expected to be a little thicker, leveling the lens and flash so there’s not a bulge behind the device.

Also, the volume buttons will be rounded – just like they were on the iPhone 4 and 5 – the speakers will get a new design, and the microphone grilles will be elongated instead of the individual holes.

The devices must also be constructed of a high-quality titanium alloy, stronger than steel and aluminum, and being more resistant to scratches and corrosion.

With sales down, Apple may abandon the manufacture of 5.4-inch iPhones in 2022. In other words, it’s the end of the “mini” models, with the new devices measuring between 6.1″ and 6.7″.

2. End of notch

Introduced on the iPhone X in 2017, it appears that Apple has finally decided to abandon the screen notch on some of the iPhone 14 models altogether.

As controversial as the slot is, it has been adopted by new MacBooks and even by rival cell phone makers.

But by 2022, new iPhones are expected to adopt a perforation camera design that is already used in Android devices. Rumor has it that the scoop will be on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The Face ID feature, on the other hand, must use a different solution, including the possibility of it being placed under the screen.

3. Processing

Every new iPhone release brings a new generation of processing. For the iPhone 14 the A16 chip is expected, with 4 nanometers, that is, smaller than the 5nm of the 12 and 13 lines, but with better performance and greater energy efficiency.

Already in memory, rumors indicate that the standard models will continue to have 6GB RAM and the Pro models will move from 6GB to 8GB.

Apple can also increase storage to up to 2TB.

4. Cooling

Apple has been working for some time to adopt a steam cooling system to account for the increased processing power and speed of the 5G connection.

Rivals such as Samsung, Razer and LG already use the technology, but it is not known whether Apple intends to adopt it in the 2022 models.

5. Connectivity

The iPhone 14 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65, the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G modem with antenna system for smartphones.

This modem also enables some features of satellite connectivity, which will allow users to send text messages in emergency situations where there is no cellular coverage.

According to analysts, the devices should also feature WiFi 6E — with a primary focus on virtual and augmented reality experiences.

6. Cameras

For 2022, iPhones are expected to feature improvements to the Ultra Wide camera, as well as the possibility of introducing periscope lens technology to allow up to ten times optical zoom.

Rumors indicate that Apple has faced some issues with the periscope lens, so it’s still unclear whether it still intends to use the solution or adopt a technology licensed from another manufacturer.

A 48 megapixel camera is also expected, a considerable improvement from the current 12MP.

7. 120 Hz screen

All four iPhone 14 models are expected to have 120 Hz refresh rate screens.

However, this is still not certain, with some analysts contradicting themselves and claiming that the ProMotion technology will still only be available on Pro models.

If Apple sticks to previous years’ schedule, the iPhone 14 line is expected to be launched at an event held in September 2022.