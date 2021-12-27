Apple View: See what the Virtual Reality device should look like | Cell

Apple may be close to launching a model of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. Still without a defined name, the device is called by the international press “Apple View” and should combine the aesthetics of AirPods Max headphones with that of the Apple Watch watch.

In the concepts designed by designer Ian Zelbo, the mixed reality glasses appear with an elastic strap that attaches to the head with an appearance similar to that of the Apple Watch bracelet. Already the colors and shape of the device refer to Apple headphones. The device is expected to be released by the end of 2022, along with the iPhone 14.

Designed for games, communication and use with media, the device can mix virtual reality technology, which leaves the user fully immersed in a 3D environment, and augmented reality, when digital objects are placed in real life for interaction. Hence the term “mixed reality”.

According to the website MacRumors, the device must have two MicroLED screens with 4K resolution, two processors, the new Wi-Fi 6E wireless connection, plus 15 optical modules and eye tracking. According to rumors, the price should be around US$3,000, or around R$17,000 in direct conversion, excluding taxes.

Unlike Apple View, the concept of Apple Glasses involves a glasses that would only have Augmented Reality technology, for interaction with Apple Watch apps, for example. This concept would be an evolution of Google Glass, which did not have the expected success.

It is noteworthy, however, that none of these speculations have been confirmed by Apple, and should only be seen as rumors. To see if all this will materialize, we must wait until the official release of the product.

Apple’s biggest competitor in this segment would be Microsoft, which already has a mixed reality glasses on the market, the HoloLens. However, this device is not readily available to the end consumer and is targeted to the corporate, industrial and educational market.