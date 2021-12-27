Arsenal runs over Norwich away on Saka and Odegaard’s Boxing Day

For the traditional Boxing Day, the gunners ran over Norwich 5-0 on Carrow Road

THE arsenal took the field this Sunday (27) by the traditional boxing day. Away from home, won the Norwich by 5 to 0, with goals from saka, twice, Tierney, Lacazette and Smith-Rowe. Londoners are in the classification zone at Champions League.

This is the fourth victory in a row for those led by Mikel Arteta at Premier League. already the canaries they are striding towards one more relegation.

In all, in 19 rounds, there are 12 defeats and only two victories. There are six games in a row without knowing what it’s like to win three points.

You gunners opened the score after five minutes. After Ødegaard’s assistance, Saka shook the nets.

The second came in the 43rd minute. Once again, the Danish midfielder acted as a waiter. This time, who received it was Tierney, who scored by hitting crossed.

In the final stage, Saka’s star shone again. The attacker received it from Lacazette, set the mark to dance and, with his left leg, placed it in the corner.

The fourth came at 39. Lacazette suffered a penalty, hit and turned the victory into a rout.

The fifth came out at 45. Pepe received it on the right, rolled into the middle of the area and Smith-Rowe completed it alone for the net.

Championship status

With the defeat, Norwich are at the bottom of the Premier League, with 10 points, and strides for another relegation.

Arsenal has already reached the 35 points, occupies the 4th placement, and is within the Champions zone.

saka day

Arsenal’s shirt number 7 was the big name of Arsenal’s victory. The forward opened the scoring and, in the final stage, made the third after putting the marker to dance.

Saka celebrating goal for Arsenal in Premier League Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ødegaard on waiter’s day

If Saka and Tierney scored the goals that gave the victory to the gunners, the ‘bug’ will have to be given to Ødegaard. The Dane was the author of the two assists and had a day as a waiter at boxing day.

upcoming games

Norwich returns to the field next Tuesday (28), at 12pm, away from home, against Crystal Palace. Arsenal, on the same day, faces the Wolverhampton, at 9:30 am, at the Emirates Stadium. Both matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Norwich City 0 x 5 Arsenal

GOALS: arsenal: Saka (2x), Tierney, Lacazette and Smith-Rowe

NORWICH CITY: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson and Williams; Sargent (Idah), Gilmour, Mclean, Placheta (Tzolis) and Dowell (Melou); Pukki. Technician: Dean Smith.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney; Partey (Elneny), Xhaka, Saka (Pepe), Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli (Smith-Rowe); Lacazette. Technician: Mikel Arteta