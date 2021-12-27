Arthur Cabral says he wasn’t wanted by Barcelona, ​​but cheers up: “If he arrived, he’d be a beast” | football

Striker Arthur Cabral recently got his name associated with Barcelona, ​​who would be interested in having his football in the next season. And this Sunday the player talked about it. He guaranteed that, so far, he has not yet been contacted by the Spanish club, but he did not hide his excitement at the possibility: “Barcelona is Barcelona, ​​right?”.

Arthur Cabral is Basel's top scorer and the Brazilian player with the most goals in Europe this season

The statement came after a festive game organized by the striker of Basel, from Switzerland, which took place in the city of São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça, Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, in the interior of Paraíba. In addition to Arthur, right-back Aderlan and midfielder Eric Ramires, both from Red Bull Bragantino, were present at the match.

Also present at the event was the influencer Ney Silva, famous among football players and fans for his narrations of floodplain football. In the post-match review, the influencer talked to Arthur about football and, of course, Barcelona and posted the video on his social media.

Arthur Cabral and Ney Silva in a festive friendly organized by the striker, in the city of São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça

In the recording, you can see that Ney Silva starts the conversation by asking Arthur Cabral about his recent numbers, which make him one of the main strikers in European football today. The player responds:

— I scored 39 goals in the year. And, in the season, there were 27.

Then Ney gets straight to the point:

— And this story that Barcelona are after? It is really true?

First Arthur laughs and talks:

– I do not know. Until me, nothing arrived, no.

— Go, don’t hide the game, no, brother.

Arthur maintains the position that he has not yet received a proposal from Barcelona, ​​but does not hide his excitement with the possibility of defending the Spanish club in the future, implying that he would accept a possible invitation if sought.

Really, it was just the press. Until me, so far, nothing. But if it did, it would be wild. Barcelona is Barcelona — Arthur Cabral

Arthur Cabral is in the best phase of his career, with 27 goals scored in 31 games played in the season so far. Taking into account the whole year of 2021, the attacker has already swung the net 39 times. The good campaign with the colors of Basel resulted in a call-up for the Brazilian team and the interest of some clubs in European football.

In addition to Barcelona, ​​which is mentioned by Arthur in the video above, Zenit, from Russia — which has a history with strikers from Paraíba, since it was Hulk’s club for four seasons — is also among those interested.