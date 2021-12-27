Athletico has three reinforcements for 2022 and still awaits response from Nikao, coveted in the market | athletico-pr

Athletico have three new reinforcements for next season and expect a definition of the attacking midfielder Nikao before the end of 2021. The Hurricane also intends to increase the number of hires or forward them in the coming days.
The club, so far, has announced two athletes: the defender Matheus Felipe, coming from the CSA, and the steering wheel Pablo Siles, which was at Vitória. The third player has not been made official, but he is the steering wheel Brian Garcia, from Independiente del Valle-EQU.
Of the trio, only the 23-year-old defender arrives without investment. Siles cost R$3.5 million, while Garcia spent R$8.5 million. The Uruguayan midfielder is 24 years old, and the Ecuadorian midfielder is 20 years old, with profiles characteristic of the athletic market.
Athletico’s board is negotiating with midfielder Marlos, free after playing at Shakhtar, and with strikers Jonathan and Jô, both from Avaí.
the attacking midfielder Nikao, 29, follows a soap opera about the future. He received one last card from Athletico to renew, the week before last, but he is studying other proposals – most of them better financially.
São Paulo is one of the strongest candidates and has offered a four-year contract. In recent months, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, have shown interest in the player.
Nikão, who has a contract until December 31st, is on vacation and hoped to give an answer by Christmas. Did not happen. The athlete’s new idea is to define the destination with the staff and family before New Year’s Eve.
Who returns from loan
- Anderson Goalkeeper (Nautical)
- Edu defender (Rowing)
- Defender Walber (Vasco)
- Raimar Side (Oar)
- Steering wheel Léo Gomes (Chapecoense)
- Half Jorginho (Ceará)
- Half Denner (Chapecoense)
- Midfielder João Pedro (FC Cascavel)
- Forward Elias Carioca (Santa Cruz)
- Jajá Striker (CRB)
- Yago Striker (CSA)
- Reinaldo Striker (CSA)
- Fabinho Striker (Victory)
- Márcio Azevedo side
- midfielder Fernando Cannes
- attacking midfielder Nikão
- forward Carlos Eduardo
- Half Jadson (Victory)
- half john peter
- Half Matheus Angels
