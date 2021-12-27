Atlético-MG seeks Douglas Costa after uncertainty about Diego Costa’s future

Atlético-MG looked for Douglas Costa in the ball market. The club proposed to sign him on a one-season loan, as determined by the GOAL. The striker belongs to Juventus, from Italy, and is on loan at Grêmio until July 2022. The search for the athlete is due to the lack of definition regarding Diego Costa.

The club is looking for a forward who can play on the side of the field at the request of coach Cuca and see Douglas Costa as an interesting option. Relegated during his time at Grêmio, the 31-year-old has not yet defined the future for the following season. It is possible that he will defend another Brazilian football team on loan. Your situation will be decided in the next few days.

He needs to terminate his assignment with Grêmio and make his move to another team with the consent of Juventus. The Italians plan to trade him on loan again — his commitment to European football ends on June 30, 2023. Juve’s only requirement is that his remuneration be paid by the new club. He receives around R$1.5 million per month. The amount is within Galo’s standards — Hulk and Diego Costa have similar contracts and earn R$16 million per year.

Atlético’s interest in Douglas Costa has emerged since Diego Costa’s future has become an open question behind the scenes at City of Rooster. The 33-year-old said that he plans to stay at the club in 2022 after winning the Copa do Brasil, but he has also spoken openly about a possible transfer — he attracts interest from Corinthians and clubs abroad.

Atlético-MG demands financial compensation for the possible exit of Diego Costa in the ball market, as determined by GOAL. The athlete’s termination fine refers to the remainder of the contract, which ends in 2022. He has R$ 16 million to receive in his employment relationship with the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws).

Why Atletico-MG can’t keep Douglas Costa, Diego Costa and Hulk?

Atlético-MG’s board will only invest in the hiring of Douglas Costa if Diego Costa leaves Cidade do Galo. GOAL found that the club does not intend to pay three salaries considered high. The salary cap at CLT is R$16 million per year.

The club can keep a maximum of up to two athletes with this remuneration in the cast — Diego Costa and Hulk currently have this salary in the group led by Cuca. The idea is to look for Douglas Costa only if Diego Costa leaves.