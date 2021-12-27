Atlético, Santos, Vasco, Athletico, Flu. Indebted people imitate Cruzeiro and Botafogo: they look for owners. Only Palmeiras is against – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Cavani, Jorge Jesus, Suarez, Di Maria…

No, none of the four compares, in Brazilian football, as an object of desire than a meeting on Avenida Chedid Javet, 75, Torre Sul, in Vila Olímpia, in São Paulo.

It is one of the main offices of the XP Investimentos brokerage.

It was the company that first noticed the amount of open money, when president Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, on August 9th of this year, the creation of the Football Anonymous Society.

In other words, it authorized the clubs to be transformed into companies, with the right to owners.

In return, the government requires clubs that opt ​​for the SAF to pay, within a period of six years, extendable for another four, ten years, in practice, all debts.

XP’s management closely followed the movement in football. Just like the clubs with billions of unsolvable debts. It was no coincidence that Cruzeiro and Botafogo were the first to sell 90% of their shares to Ronaldo and American businessman John Textor.

With each of them contributing R$ 400 million to these clubs with billions of debt. Cruzeiro’s totals R$1.2 billion. Botafogo’s, R$ 1.1 billion.

If they were ‘normal’ companies and not ‘non-profit associations’, the two clubs would already have gone bankrupt. Doors closed. But they were protected by law, like all the big teams in the country. This protection dates back to the Getúlio Vargas government, in the 40s, when football began to be used politically. It was discovered that every fan is a voter.

XP brought investors to both clubs. Obvious right to a percentage.

The spontaneous publicity that the São Paulo brokerage received eight days ago was absurd.

But it also aroused the anxious search for other clubs in difficult economic situations.

The blog found that boards of important teams in the country are discussing the possibility of adopting the Anonymous Society of Football.

Atlético Mineiro, R$1.1 billion in debt, Santos, R$600 million in debt, Vasco, R$800 million in debt, Fluminense, R$700 million in debt. Bahia, debts of R$290 million. América Mineiro, debts of R$ 80 million.

São Paulo, with debts of almost R$700 million, will analyze whether it will accept an investor buying control of the club or not. There is pressure from both the situation and the opposition for the board to end up giving in.

Athletico Paranaense has already approved the transformation of the club into a company and is looking for investors. Its debts reach just over R$ 120 million.

“Athletico will be the most beautiful bride in Brazil,” joked Mario Celso Petraglia, the man who runs the club. In other words, it will be the most attractive team for investments.

The club still has an important issue to be resolved. R$490 million in relation to Arena da Baixada. The issue has been dragging on since before the 2014 World Cup.

Coritiba, with debts of more than R$300 million, approved today the transformation into SAF. And the search for investors has already started.

Corinthians management, with its debt of R$ 1 billion on account of the stadium, is carefully analyzing whether or not it adheres to the SAF. Managers are very concerned about losing the club’s football autonomy.

It is very clear to President Duilio Monteiro Alves that the new owners of Brazilian clubs aim to profit. If the club is sold, the effective participation of historical political groups and even organized fans will be impeded.

The current direction of Flamengo, for now, also rejects the SAF. Even with debts of R$ 350 million.

Even downgraded and with debts of R$300 million, Grêmio’s management is still divided in relation to SAF. Internacional, with more than R$600 million in debt, is more likely to accept the participation of an investor.

The only big club board that doesn’t accept SAF at all is Palmeiras.

“I am totally against the transformation of Palmeiras into a company. As long as I am president, this matter can even be debated, but I am against the transformation of Palmeiras into a company.”

The words are from President Leila Pereira.

Palmeiras currently owes around R$ 500 million.

Meanwhile, the small Athletic, from São João del Rey, Minas Gerais, became a club-company five days ago. It sold a 49% stake in football control to V2 Participações, owned by entrepreneurs Vinícius Diniz and Victor Felipe Oliveira.

Brazilian football is experiencing a revolution on account of the SAF.

With plans to follow the English Premier League model.

With the formation of a serious league in 2022.

First, clubs want to get rid of debt that seemed to be eternal.

The result of incompetence, irresponsibility and even corruption for decades.

In this end of 2021, the biggest search is not for reinforcements, important players, thinking about 2022.

But billionaire investors to buy control of the clubs.

Mainly football.

Hence, the appointment with XP, and other brokers who agreed to the business, became the great desire of football leaders in this country.

Clubs are becoming companies, with owners.

There is no turning back.

It is the victory of modernity.

From wild capitalism…

