‘Atmospheric lake’: new type of storm is identified by scientists (PHOTO)
This weather condition mainly exists over the western part of the Indian Ocean. 26.12.2021, Sputnik Brazil
Scientists have identified a previously unknown type of storm, called “atmospheric lake”, according to a study presented at the Autumn Meeting of the American Geophysical Union. A group of scientists has found a new type of weather that exists mainly over the western part of the Indian ocean, with compact, slow-moving, moisture-rich pools. Unlike most storms created by a vortex, lakes are formed by concentrations of water vapor that are dense enough to cause rain. Atmospherics “moved westwards over the eastern African coast, bringing rain to this semi-arid zone”, the study points out, indicating that the phenomenon lasts several days and occurs several times a year. During the research, satellite data were used to detect 17 atmospheric lakes over six days in length. “I am interested in learning more local knowledge about them [os lagos atmosféricos], in this area with a venerable and fascinating nautical history,” said Brian Mapes, one of the scientists at the University of Miami.
