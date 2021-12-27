‘Atmospheric lake’: new type of storm is identified by scientists (PHOTO)

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘Atmospheric lake’: new type of storm is identified by scientists (PHOTO) 2 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211226/lago-atmosferico-novo-tipo-de-tempestade-e-identificado-por-cientistas-foto-20817583.html

‘Atmospheric lake’: new type of storm is identified by scientists (PHOTO)

‘Atmospheric lake’: new type of storm is identified by scientists (PHOTO)

This weather condition mainly exists over the western part of the Indian Ocean. 26.12.2021, Sputnik Brazil

2021-12-26T07:02-0300

2021-12-26T07:02-0300

2021-12-26T07:02-0300

society and everyday

science and technology

storm

Indian Ocean

lake

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/17412132_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_11d80c81d058cec086207383a7c3901d.jpg

Scientists have identified a previously unknown type of storm, called “atmospheric lake”, according to a study presented at the Autumn Meeting of the American Geophysical Union. A group of scientists has found a new type of weather that exists mainly over the western part of the Indian ocean, with compact, slow-moving, moisture-rich pools. Unlike most storms created by a vortex, lakes are formed by concentrations of water vapor that are dense enough to cause rain. Atmospherics “moved westwards over the eastern African coast, bringing rain to this semi-arid zone”, the study points out, indicating that the phenomenon lasts several days and occurs several times a year. During the research, satellite data were used to detect 17 atmospheric lakes over six days in length. “I am interested in learning more local knowledge about them [os lagos atmosféricos], in this area with a venerable and fascinating nautical history,” said Brian Mapes, one of the scientists at the University of Miami.

Indian Ocean

2021

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/17412132_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d8ebd15d4bb51053334d468bf87fc2f.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

science and technology, storm, indian ocean, lake

This weather condition mainly exists over the western part of the Indian Ocean.

Scientists have identified a previously unknown type of storm, called an “atmospheric lake,” according to a study presented at the American Geophysical Union Autumn Meeting.
A group of scientists found a new kind of weather conditions that exist mainly over the western part of the Indian Ocean, with compact pools of slow motion and rich in moisture.

Unlike most storms created by a vortex, lakes are formed by concentrations of water vapor that are dense enough to cause rain.

However, sometimes these atmospheric lakes “move westwards over the eastern African coast, bringing rain to this semi-arid zone”, the study points out, indicating that the phenomenon lasts for several days and occurs several times a year.

During the research, satellite data were used to detect 17 atmospheric lakes of more than six days in duration.

“I’m interested in learning more local knowledge about them [os lagos atmosféricos], in this area with a venerable and fascinating nautical history,” said Brian Mapes, one of the scientists at the University of Miami.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazil has 27 deaths by Covid in the last 24 hours; average remains below 100

Covid-19 victims’ cemetery in Manaus, on November 21, 2020 – AFP/Arquivos Brazil registered 27 new …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved