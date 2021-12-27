Attracted by ex-goalkeeper Ceni, newcomer Jandrei promises “a lot of fight” for São Paulo

Jandrei goalkeeper spoke for the first time as a São Paulo player. Attracted by the idol and now coach of the club, Rogério Ceni, the archer promised a lot of fight for the Tricolor.

“It is an honor to wear the shirt of São Paulo, which is a traditional club in world football. I am proud and will do my best to honor the club colors. The fans can expect a lot of fight alongside my new teammates”, he stated.

“I was very happy when I heard about São Paulo’s interest. And I’ll have the opportunity to work with Rogério Ceni, that weighed on my decision too”, he revealed.



After the arrivals of right-back Rafinha and attacking midfielder Alisson, Jandrei signed with the team until December 2023, with the possibility of an extension for two more seasons.

The athlete was revealed at the Internacional and has stints at Novo Hamburgo, Atlético Tubarão and Chapecoense. The archer moved to Genoa in 2018 and defended Athletico-PR in 2020 before hitting Santos this year.

Along with the other reinforcements, the player will be integrated into the squad after the vacation period, in January, to carry out the pre-season with a view to competing in the São Paulo Championship in 2022.

