Australian banned from leaving Israel for 8,000 years

An investigation by British journalist Marianne Azizi revealed on Friday (24/12) that Australian Noam Huppert, 44, was banned from leaving Israel until December 31, 9999 (approximately 8,000 years) – or until he pays child support in full for his two children with an Israeli woman.

Following a divorce proceeding, an Israeli religious court issued an order in 2013 ensuring that the children’s Australian father does not leave the country until he makes all future child support payments until they turn 18.

Huppert, who is an analyst chemist for a pharmaceutical company, cannot leave the country for work or vacation, let alone move. He will have to pay 5,000 shekels (US$1,588 or R$9,000) a month. In total, he still owes about $3.34 million.

The Australian moved to Israel in 2012 to be close to his two children, one aged three months and the other five years old. The woman, who had filed for divorce in an Israeli court, asked a religious court to issue a travel ban. The court issued an order called “stay-of-exit”.

Once a parent is under such an order, they will have to pay the fixed amount of child support, even if the amount is 100% of their monthly income or more. The amount is fixed without an investigation of your financial situation.

If you don’t pay, you’ll spend 21 days in jail for each delay,” he told the the sun and to the website news.com.au the independent documentary director no exit order, Sorin Luca. Thousands of divorced parents, including hundreds of Australians, are trapped within Israel’s borders, says the director.

The US State Department has issued a note of warning to the country’s citizens, in which it states that Israel’s civil and religious courts actively exercise their authority to prevent certain individuals, including non-residents, from leaving the country until debts or other claims are made. resolved”.

“Israel’s religious courts exercise jurisdiction over all Israeli residents in cases of marriage, divorce, child custody and child support,” he says.

“US citizens, including those without Israeli citizenship, should know that they may be subject to involuntary and prolonged stay (and even imprisonment) in Israel if a case is brought against them in a religious court, even if their marriages have taken place. in the United States and that their wives are not present in Israel”, says the note.

He warns that the American Embassy in Israel “cannot cancel a debt of an American citizen, nor guarantee his departure from the country, if he is prevented from traveling until the debts are resolved.”

Blogger Adam Herscu also posted a warning in the newspaper The Times of Israel: “If you plan to move to Israel and start a family there, you need to understand that Family Law laws are draconian and excessively discriminatory against men. There is a chance that you will be treated like a criminal and given the role of ATM visitor.”

For the blogger, Israeli parents can be included among the “endangered species”.