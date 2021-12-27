Automakers outline strategy to try to circumvent the lack of chips – Economics

To alleviate semiconductor supply bottlenecks, especially at a time of sector transformation, with the electrification of cars, the industry can, in the short term, enter into guaranteed supply contracts, which means paying more for the product. An urgent need is to accelerate the transition from current electronics architectures from cars that use older chips to high-end chips, suggests Marcus Ayres, Roland Berger’s managing partner in Latin America.

Ayres points out that even global warming will affect, in the long run, the issue of semiconductors. “These are items whose production is extremely sensitive and, if there is an earthquake or a storm, for example, the entire production process of the ‘wafer’ (or ‘wafer’, one of the important items in the chip industry) is lost.”

He recalls that in the largest producer of “cookies”, Taiwan, in Southeast Asia, the amount of light rain per year has halved in 100 years. Water is an important raw material in this production. On the other hand, the intensity of typhoons in the region has grown by more than 10% in recent decades.

“The forecast is that, by 2040, there will be two to three times as many extreme tropical storms in the region, and the risks of having to suspend production several times are great”, says the consultant. For this reason, he says, the industry needs to review the concept of just-in-time production, of receiving parts only when they are needed, and migrate to just-in-case (in case of), that is, keeping stocks of components considered critical, which, if missing, will stop production.

Disruption

Another more disruptive strategy is to encourage semiconductor recycling. For example, in many crashed vehicles, including those with a total loss, several semiconductors remain intact and can be reused in new cars. Each car uses 1,000 (compact model) to 3,000 chips (high luxury models). Forming consortia between several assemblers for joint purchases is also an alternative.

Some automakers are already developing actions to overcome the shortage of items. The Stellantis group, which owns Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Citroën, will standardize the microchips used in automobiles. Today, each car uses different types of semiconductors and the idea is to work with a single one in several models.

“Standardization will generate more predictability for our suppliers and will make our orders more competitive”, says Antonio Filosa, president of Stellantis in South America. In partnership with Foxconn, he plans to create a family of semiconductors to supply more than 80% of the group’s models.