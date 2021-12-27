B3 (B3SA3) acquires big data company, Petrobras (PETR4) sells polo stake and more news

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

Among the highlights of the corporate news that should reverberate this Monday (27) is the acquisition of B3 (B3SA3) from Neoway as well as the sale by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) of its stake in Polo Carmópolis, in Sergipe.

Investors should also monitor the news that Cyrela Brazil Realty (CYRE3) has arranged the sale of R$284.7 in real estate to HBR (HBRE3) and that Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) has approved a new debenture issue on the eve of Christmas.

Unify (FIQE3), Dasa (DASA3), Desktop (DESK3) and other companies have also published notices to the market in recent days.

Check out the highlights:

B3

In a statement released this Friday (24), B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian Stock Exchange, confirmed the acquisition of Neoway, a big data and analytics company. The operation was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

In the assessment of Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO of B3, the confirmation of the transaction is another step in the Exchange’s strategy to grow beyond its core business. According to him, B3 will strengthen its data products based on its own information and market data that today form the basis of Neoway’s structure

“Our objective is to build the largest data hub in Brazil and be the main reference in solutions for the market. We are going to expand the offer of products in the areas of credit, retail, compliance and, of course, the capital market”, he says in a note.

Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza will issue approved at an extraordinary board meeting the issuance of two million debt notes, non-convertible into shares, in the amount of R$ 1,000 each, seeking, therefore, to raise an amount of R$ 2 billion. The bonds will mature in December 2026, with payments being made every June 15th and December of each year.

According to the retailer, the funds obtained through the issuance will be used to optimize the cash flow in the course and in the ordinary management of the business.

Petrobras

Petrobras announced, after trading last Thursday (23), the sale of its entire stake in the 11 onshore production fields at Polo Carmópolis, in Sergipe.

The sale value is US$ 1.1 billion, with US$ 275 million as down payment, US$ 550 million at the closing of the transaction and US$ 275 million 12 months after the closing.

“This operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement in the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society. Petrobras continues to increasingly focus its resources on deep and ultra-deep water assets, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years,” stated the oil company in a document.

Cyrela

Cyrela Brazil Realty made a commitment with HBR Realty for the sale of non-residential autonomous units and active facades in projects in the city of São Paulo, where mixed-use projects (residential and commercial) will be developed.

The sale was sold for R$284.7 million, with payment provided as follows: down payment corresponding to 10% of the total within 30 days; equal, monthly and successive installments, due until the projects’ occupancy permit is issued; and the remainder of the amount due in a single installment, within 15 days from the date of issuance of the occupancy permit.

Eneva and Focus

The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the act of concentration between Eneva (ENEV3) and Focus Energia (POWE3). The order for approval was published in the Official Gazette of the Union last Friday (27).

This is the combination of the businesses of Eneva and Focus, with the unification of their respective shareholding bases, by carrying out a corporate reorganization that will result in the incorporation of Focus by Eneva.

According to Cade’s opinion, the operation will cover all assets, liabilities and projects that make up the equity of Eneva and Focus, when the deal is closed.

Dasa

Dasa said it has completed the acquisition of the Health Plan Management Center, known as Grupo Case, which includes brokers Brasilidade, Dinâmica, Aeroseg, Carvalho & Motta, Chase, Case TBI, GCSP and TBI.

desktop

Desktop announced the purchase of internet provider Infolog TI Tecnologia for R$ 10 million.

unify

Unifique bought Guaíba Telecomunicações from Rio Grande do Sul in a R$ 60.93 million deal.

heart

Copasa approved a new multi-year investment program. The state-owned Minas Gerais company intends to invest BRL 1.39 billion in 2022, BRL 1.41 billion in 2023, BRL 1.6 billion in 2024, BRL 1.6 billion in 2025 and BRL 1.41 billion in 2026.

