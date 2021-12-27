Backstage: Jesus cooks, Flamengo switches his main course and chooses Paulo Sousa | Flamengo

“Come, let’s go, waiting isn’t knowing. Whoever makes the time doesn’t wait for it to happen.” Marcos Braz gave the clue in the early hours of Sunday when he posted an image of Geraldo Vandré, author of “Not to say I didn’t mention flowers”, but deleted it shortly afterwards. Despite the hesitation, the message about Flamengo’s new coach was given.

In the last two weeks, Flamengo talked – and a lot – about the coach who made the club’s second most victorious generation flourish, but as Jorge Jesus couldn’t leave – at least now -, Braz and Spindel, then, made it happen. Paulo Sousa, with a two-year contract signed, will be the new rubro-negro commander.

Pressured by poor results and with a strained relationship with President Rui Costa, from Benfica, Jesus had signaled his desire to return to Gávea, but he was not assertive. Upon learning of the arrangement of the old love with Paulo Sousa, JJ was surprised and called people close to people in order to make sure what had been said to him. Confirmed the information, did not like. He was desolate, according to people close to the 67-year-old Portuguese.

Although he officially understood that he could not make statements in this regard, Jorge Jesus, according to people close to him, did have the desire to be Flamengo’s coach again, as he no longer sees the mood to continue at Benfica after the game against Porto, on the 30th.

Flamengo had the conversation with Jesus as a moral obligation and was the main target of the board. By the built history, created bonds and the fans’ idolatry. It was known to be difficult. Vacancy in the last 16 of the Champions League, contract in force and local pressure for the encounter with Braz and Spindel on December 22, two days from the derby against Porto, made the coach’s situation embarrassing. But wear and tear made the previously improbable negotiation feasible.

The commanders of red and black football were on the lookout, waiting for the moment to strike, but they never saw that door open. In the midst of this, Paulo Sousa understood the wait for Mister, the fans’ favorite.

Last week brought factors that made Flamengo move. First, João de Deus, coach assistant, stated that Jorge Jesus would fulfill the current contact with Benfica – valid until May 30, 2022.

Clube da Luz, in a joint statement with Mister, stated on the same day that there was no agreement with Flamengo and reinforced the mutual desire for the bond to be fulfilled.

Then came the 3-0 defeat to Porto, and the Portuguese press made use of several puns and news that indicated the imminent end of the relationship. Jesus, however, did not repeat that tone to Braz and Spindel.

Although they only had a trip scheduled for December 30th, the duo could no longer wait. There was a certainty that the main course would have to be changed.

On December 19, there had already been a meeting between the directors and Paulo Sousa in one of the coach’s residences, in a location close to Fátima (125 km from Lisbon). The long conversation, which lasted for about six hours, made Paulo Sousa an attractive alternative.

The flavor may have turned bitter to the taste of what had always been the main dish of the rubro-negros, the most requested, but the football leadership is convinced that Flamengo, in the Paulo Sousa fashion, can give back to the fans the taste of great victories.