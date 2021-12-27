Bahia decrees an emergency situation for 47 more cities

posted on 12/26/2021 6:48 PM



Itamaraju is one of the municipalities invaded by water and in an emergency situation – (credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

In a new decree this Sunday (26/12), the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), included another 47 cities in the list of municipalities in emergency situations due to the floods that hit the state. Now, 72 cities are with the current measure — until this Saturday (25/12), there were 25.

With the publication, agencies are authorized to support disaster response actions. In practice, cities have more flexibility of action.

The cities that are now in an emergency situation are: Anagé, Angical, Arataca, Aurelino Leal, Barra do Choça, Belo Campo, Brejolândia, Caatiba, Caetanos, Camacan, Canavieiras, Coaraci, Cotegipe, Dário Meira, Firmino Alves, Floresta Azul, Gandu, Governador Mangabeira, Ibicaraí, Ibipeba, Igrapiúna, Iguaí, Ipiaú, Itabuna, Itaju do Colônia, Itapé, Itapetinga, Itapitanga, Itaquara, Itororó, Jequié, Jussiape, Lafaiete Coutinho, Miloel Patorino, Brazil , Santanópolis, Santa Inês, Sapeaçu, Ubaíra, Ubatã, Uruçuca, Valença, Vitória da Conquista and Wanderley.

Before, the cities that were in emergency situations were: Alcobaça, Belmonte, Caravelas, Eunápolis, Encruzilhada, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Ibirapuã, Ilhéus, Itabela, Itagimirim, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Itapebi, Jucuruçu, Lajedão, Macarani, Medeiros Neto, , Nova Viçosa, Porto Seguro, Prado, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

deaths

The number of deaths due to the floods rose to 18. By the afternoon of Friday (24/12), the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State and the city halls of the affected municipalities registered 4,185 homeless and 11,260 displaced by the floods. The number of wounded is 286 and the total population affected reaches 378,286.

For this Sunday, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) and the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts on Natural Disasters (Cemaden) maintain the alert on the risk of new floods and landslides in Bahia. Rainfall should continue, with the possibility of extending, at least, until next Tuesday (28/12), according to Cemaden.

*With information from the State Agency