Bahia government decrees emergency situation in 47 more cities due to floods

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), signed, this Sunday (26), a decree that puts 47 more cities in an emergency situation as a result of the heavy rains that hit the state. With the new update, there are 72 municipalities in Bahia affected by the situation.

The following municipalities are now part of the emergency situation: Anagé, Angical, Arataca, Aurelino Leal, Barra do Choça, Belo Campo, Brejolândia, Caatiba, Caetanos, Camacan, Canavieiras, Coaraci, Cotegipe, Dário Meira, Firmino Alves, Floresta Azul , Gandu, Governador Mangabeira, Ibicaraí, Ibipeba, Igrapiúna, Iguaí, Ipiaú, Itabuna, Itaju do Colônia, Itapé, Itapetinga, Itapitanga, Itaquara, Itororó, Jequié, Jussiape, Lafaiete Coutinho, Manoel Souza, Brazil Poções, Santanópolis, Santa Inês, Sapeaçu, Ubaíra, Ubatã, Uruçuca, Valença, Vitória da Conquista and Wanderley.

Another 25 cities were already in emergency: Alcobaça, Belmonte, Caravelas, Eunápolis, Encruzilhada, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Ibirapuã, Ilhéus, Itabela, Itagimirim, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Itapebi, Jucuruçu, Lajedão, Macarani, Medeiros Neto, Mucuri, Porto Seguro, Prado, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

The measure is valid for 90 days from its publication. With the emergency situation, all state agencies are authorized to assist with disaster response actions, rehabilitation of the scenario and reconstruction of cities.

The Military Fire Department of Bahia has confirmed, so far, 18 deaths caused by the effects of the rains. According to the Civil Defense, there are already 286 wounded, 4,185 homeless and 11,260 homeless. More than 378,000 people were affected by storms and floods.

The cities of Ilheus, Itapetinga, Vitória da Conquista, Ipiaú and Santa Inês have outposts to help fire teams work.

