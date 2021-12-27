Bahia signs Vinícius, but player will go to Goiás because of salary

Valued for his good performances in the 2021 season, 28-year-old forward Vinícius is Bahia’s new hire. But he won’t be staying in Salvador next year. The player signed with the club for two years, free of charge, but will be loaned to Goiás, because of the tricolor relegation to Serie B.

The attacker, initially, was in the Squadron’s plans, and the two parties signed a pre-contract in November. But Bahia fell to the second division – which drastically reduced the budget for 2022.

Thus, the board chose to lend Vinícius for a year to Goiás, which gained access and returns to Série A next year. The salary will be paid in full by the team from Goiás.

“Esporte Clube Bahia informs that it signed a pre-contract free of charge with forward Vinícius, who stood out in Náutico in 2021, and agreed to loan the athlete to Goiás until the end of next season. The player signed a two-year bond with the Squadron and will have 100% of the remuneration paid by the team from Goiás. The decision not to have Vinícius in 2022 is part of Tricolor’s necessary financial adjustments for the Serie B dispute,” said the club, in an official statement.

Last Monday (20th), during a meeting with the Deliberative Council, president Guilherme Bellintani presented the club’s budget for 2022, and confirmed the huge financial loss caused by the fall.

By the proposal presented to the board members, Bahia expects to raise R$ 95.6 million next year – the lowest amount since 2016, when it budgeted to earn R$ 83 million. It represents a decrease of BRL 76.2 million (44.4%) compared to the 2021 forecast, of BRL 171.8 million – part of this amount came from 2020 revenues that enter the club only in the following year, still more than Brasileirão 2020 invaded 2021.

Most of the damage is due to the rights to broadcast the games. In the first division, Bahia was expected to raise R$49.9 million. In Series B, the fixed quota is R$8.4 million – a reduction of R$41.5 million.

wage barrier

Thus, outside of Bahia’s plans, Vinícius has already been announced by Goiás, becoming the first confirmed reinforcement of Esmeraldino for next year. Last season, he played 44 games and scored 13 goals for Náutico.

Revealed in the base categories of Palmeiras, the striker has already played in Salvador, but with the shirt of Vitória. He played 20 matches for rubro-negro in 2014, between Serie A and Copa Sudamericana, and scored a goal. He also has tickets for Ceará, Coritiba and Chapecoense, in Brazil, as well as teams from Greece and Turkey.

The salary issue, by the way, has hindered Bahia in the negotiation of players. Rossi, for example, is a name that appeals to Athletico-PR, but the value that the attacker receives in the tricolor is too high for the reality of Hurricane. It is worth remembering that the player’s bond was automatically renewed due to the fulfillment of a contractual goal.

Another in the same situation is Oscar Ruiz. Outside the squadron’s plans, the midfielder would be in the sights of Banfield – a team that is coached by Diego Dabove, former coach of Bahia. However, according to Argentine newspaper Olé, the biggest obstacle to hiring is financial, as the club is unable to pay the salary that the athlete receives in the tricolor. The solution would be to reduce the values.

Goalkeeper Douglas Friedrich, who was on loan at Juventude in the 2021 season, returns to Bahia for the 2022 season, also for financial reasons. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has no budget to keep the player.

There is also the case of Rodriguinho, who is at the end of his contract with the Squadron and was of interest to Santos, being a request from coach Fábio Carille. The midfielder agreed to significantly reduce his salary in relation to what he was earning at Bahia, but the parties were unable to reach an agreement.