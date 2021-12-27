Bahian municipalities are on alert after dam failure

Itambé and Vitória da Conquista are on alert after a dam breaks in the district of Iguá. Credit: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

The Bahian municipalities of Itambé and Vitória da Conquista are on alert after the collapse of a dam in the district of Iguá, last night (25). According to the city of Vitória da Conquista, where the district is located, the residents had already been warned about the imminent risk and there were no injuries and no further damage was found in nearby locations.

Monitoring of the water volume is being carried out, mainly on the BR-116, at the height of Vale dos Quatis. Authorities hope that it will not be necessary to close the road. Civil Defense and city hall technicians participate in the task force, in addition to the Federal Highway Police and teams from Via Bahia.

FLASH FLOOD

On Saturday morning (25), the Iguá dam received a large volume of water from the collapse of the Quatis dam, located in the Pradoso district. The flood ended up taking the bridge that connects the village of Treasurer to Vitória da Conquista. The city hall used machines to try to drain the water and around 100 families living in Iguá were left stranded.

With the failure of another dam, the city of Itambé also intensified alerts to the population. The rivers that pass through the municipality must receive the entire volume of water from the Iguá dam. The Verruga River has already overflowed and families are homeless in the city.

RELIEF ACTIONS

The southern region of Bahia has been suffering from heavy rains in the last month. At least 19 cities are being affected and 66 remain in a state of emergency.

Yesterday, the governor of the state, Rui Costa, determined the installation of a support base in Ilhéus and, today (26), it should fly over the most affected areas in the region. The federal government is also involved in relief efforts, through the National Secretariat of Civil Defense and other bodies, and will send fuel, aircraft and agents to support the operation.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, is in the state and will meet with local authorities. “I started this Sunday’s agenda in Nazaré das Farinhas, following the damage caused by the heavy rains that have hit our Bahia and afflicted our people. This is a moment when we must join hands and work for the benefit of the population that is in need of our support”, he wrote, in a publication on Twitter.

Until the afternoon of Friday (24), the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State and the city halls of the affected municipalities registered 4,185 homeless and 11,260 displaced by the floods. The number of wounded is 286 and the total population affected reaches 378,286. The total death toll from the floods is 17 people.

MORE RAIN

For this Sunday, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) and the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts on Natural Disasters (Cemaden) maintain the alert on the risk of new floods and landslides in Bahia. Rainfall should continue, with the possibility of extending, at least, until next Tuesday (28), according to Cemaden.