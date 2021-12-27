Barcelona is obsessed with avoiding Haaland at Real Madrid, says newspaper

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to do everything possible to avoid the signing of Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, by Real Madrid. The information is from the Spanish newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”.

According to Spanish media, the Barça president’s “obsession” is to prevent Haaland and Kylian Mbappé – currently at PSG and targeting merengue team – from stepping up Real’s attack next season. To that end, the manager recently met with the Norwegian player’s agent, Mino Raiola, with whom he has conversations.

The value of the Norwegian’s termination clause will be 75 million euros (R$ 483 million) from next summer on the Old Continent. The amount is considered low compared to other signings of the same size, which makes the Norwegian famous for being constantly rumored, but still represents a high amount for Barça, given the current financial situation of the club.

It remains, therefore, to work behind the scenes, and hope that Real does not take the star, who is also coveted by Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and other giants. Haaland’s relationship with Borussia runs until 2024, but given the value of the termination clause, it is very unlikely that he will remain at the club until the end of the contract.

Mbappé’s departure from PSG seems more concrete every day. The athlete’s desire to defend the merengue shirt and leave Lionel Messi’s shadow weigh in the Spaniards’ favour. The onslaughts promise to intensify in the coming weeks.