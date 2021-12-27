BC servants should hand over positions next week

The servers of the Central Bank will start, next week, the delivery of the commissioned positions in protest against the 2022 Budget approval, which granted salary increases only to police careers. The information was confirmed to R7 by the president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Signal), Fabio Faiad.

The intention is to demand from BC president Roberto Campos Neto an answer about a career restructuring plan. “We are still working in the political field. On Monday, we are going to assemble the list with the exact number of delivery of the commissions. If this does not have an effect, we are thinking of stoppages,” said Fabio Faiad.

Ultimately, the president of Sinal said that the possibility of the category filing a lawsuit against this isolated restructuring, aimed only at police officers, will be considered.

Last Thursday, e-mails and notes were sent to President Campos Neto, demanding an answer from the management about a career restructuring plan. The material was also published on the agency’s intranet.

BC employees followed the same line of protest as the Federal Revenue, where more than 320 employees asked to be removed from office last Wednesday.

See too

readjustment for police

Among the deadlock points in the 2022 Budget vote was the salary readjustment of federal and highway police officers and agents of the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

The changes in the report partially answered President Jair Bolsonaro’s request to restructure federal security careers, with the allocation of R$ 1.736 billion to the category next year. The government’s initial suggestion was a total of R$2.8 billion.





In the second version of the report, the rapporteur also brought the forecast of an increase of R$ 800 million for the readjustment of the floor of community health agents and agents to fight endemic diseases, whose presidential veto on salary recovery was overturned by Congress last week last.