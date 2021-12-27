Before 2022 arrives: the calendar for the last week of the year has unemployment and inflation

In the final stretch of 2021, in addition to monitoring the growth of the Ômicron variant cases around the world with a magnifying glass, investors will be keeping an eye on important data to know where economic activity and price variation are standing, the two main concerns of the market .

This Tuesday, the 28th, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) releases the unemployment rate for October, and the question is whether the number will continue to fall. In the quarter ended in September, the figure had dropped to 12.6%, but a battalion of 13.5 million people were still looking for an occupation.

On Wednesday, the 29th, it is time for the disclosure of the IGP-M (General Consumer Market Price Index) for December and, consequently, for the year. One of the main indicators of Brazilian inflation, the index reduced the rate of increase and remained almost stable in November – the figure for the last month of the year will be closely monitored to see if this process has continued.

See below for the complete agenda to be followed before 2022 arrives.

Monday

At 8 am, the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) releases the December Industry Survey.

At 8:25 am, the Central Bank releases the Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ projections for inflation, interest rates, exchange rates and GDP.

Tuesday

At 8 am, FGV informs the December Services and Commerce Survey.

At 9 am, IBGE releases the Continuous PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) for October, with the unemployment rate.

At 10:30 am, the Central Bank releases its note on credit operations in November.

Wednesday

At 8 am, FGV informs the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) for December.

At 2:30 pm, the Treasury releases the government’s primary result for November.

At 12:30 pm, updated US crude oil inventories will be released.

Thursday

At 9:30 am, the Central Bank’s fiscal policy note is released, with information on the primary result in November.

At 10:30 am, the number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States comes out as of December 24th.