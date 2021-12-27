Bellintani cites management mistakes and promises to change cast profile



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia’s relegation to Serie B has generated numerous consequences for the club. With the clear and evident need for a readjustment of the profile for the second division, with lower revenues, the Board is working on the idea of ​​changes in the formation of the cast from now on.

During a meeting with the Deliberative Council, football management was the topic most discussed by the councilors who discussed President Guilherme Bellintani and Vice President Vitor Ferraz.

The president tricolor spoke about flaws identified in the assembly of casts from previous years, which resulted in failed campaigns in Serie A in the last two years, mainly in 2021.

In the manager’s opinion, the main mistake of his management in football was trying to escape the “profile” of Bahia.

“There is a big mistake, the macro mistake, the big mistake in football policy of our administration is trying to build a team in the profile of which we are not. We are not a technical team. We are not a light team, we are not a club that got used to winning with soccer players all the time. Our football history is much more forged, much more built on a fiber team than on a talent team. Our teams have never taken to the trophies of great players in Brazil. We never had players in the Brazilian national team with some level of frequency”.

He admits to having run away from the fight and fiber profile that led the club to its greatest historical achievements.

“Our history has always been built with players who came from the fight, who won matches much more in terms of effort, fiber, than in terms of technical quality above the opponent. Am I saying that we never had a star? I’m not saying that. We had several great players, but the essence of Bahia’s history has always been much more a fiber team than a team with technical quality far above the average in Brazil. We, in my administration, avoided this story a lot”.

And what to do to change?

To try to recover the fighting spirit within the four lines, Bellintani talks about looking at the market in search of athletes who fit that profile.

“Maybe the main thing we should do from now on is to understand that if we don’t have a cast capable of giving us fiber, intensity, strength and fight on the field, it’s not the stars who will save us. Even because the real aces are not willing to come to Bahia right now”.

“What I believe should be changed for things to start working out more on the field, in a general sense, is this. If we understand that what has been done so far is not in line with the story of a winning Bahia, we will be able to overcome this difficulty and deliver something better to the fans than what we have delivered so far”.

Lack of presence of a leader in 2021

“And I think, in this aspect too, we failed. We would look at them sometimes and say: “whom does the captain’s sash go to?” We didn’t have an immediate answer. We didn’t have three or two options. This is very symbolic. Of course they are two different things. We have a team profile, like competitiveness on the field. You are bringing something else, which is the indignation of defeat, the desire to win. There are a lot of players who are very competitive on the field, but they don’t have leadership, they don’t have the capacity to change, they don’t push others to the top, they’re very quiet, a series of other things. This combination that is important, a lot with Guto himself now”.

He gave up on hiring a player because he is ‘quiet’

“We’ve now given up on a signing because he’s a player who won’t open his mouth. Nobody hears his voice. We already have some with this profile. We will not bring more. We gave up on this hire because of that. So, this whole combination that we saw, in such a difficult year, if we had forged leaders within the group, with more time in the club, with the ability, in fact, to take the group to the top, maybe it would have been a detail to save us. Of course we don’t want to be being saved all the time, but sometimes a detail of that saves. I can say that this is very much the essence that we are looking for and that we are discussing now. To give an example, we gave up on hiring someone who didn’t have that profile.”