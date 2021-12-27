Benja leaves an important warning to Flamengo about the situation of Jorge Jesus

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Despite Jorge Jesus swinging in office, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel chose to give up on the Portuguese. Thus, Paulo Sousa, currently in Poland, was chosen to lead the Rubro-Negro in 2022. Despite the definition and the end of the “novela”, part of the fans was dissatisfied, since ‘Mister’ is seen as the ideal name among the technicians available.

In this scenario, Benjamin Back spoke on the subject on social media. Asserting that Jorge Jesus has great chances of being fired from Benfica, Flamengo’s move to hire Paulo Sousa may have been hasty. Now, as the deal is closed, the Portuguese should be announced by the club soon.

“If I were Flamengo’s board of directors, I would wait to make arrangements with the new coach. The probability of Jorge Jesus leaving Benfica after the game against Porto, on the 30th, is huge. I know that many Flamengo players want Mister’s return. The information I have now, which comes from Portugal, is that the chance for Jorge Jesus to leave Benfica after the game against Porto is huge”, stated Benja.

With a bond until June 2022, Jorge Jesus did not resign from Benfica. With the board opting not to confirm the coach’s dismissal, the confrontation against Porto may sacrament the end of his passage. However, the door to a possible return to Flamengo will already be closed.

