Best PlayStation Games 2021

It’s time to list the best exclusive PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games released throughout 2021 – a year filled with action, rogue-likes (or almost), adventure, relaunch (Death Stranding: Director’s Cut,) titles I’m looking at you), and DLCs!

Yes, DLCs! After all, we had extra content being released for some of the games you can see below. It is also worth pointing out that in 2021 a lot was heard – and felt – from DualSense, a technology that, perhaps, is the PS5’s greatest asset so far; in addition to having been a year in which Sony reaffirmed that it will continue to look for new horizons, as the company should launch even more exclusives for PC.

Still, let’s get down to business: games! Below you can check the main ones – including some excerpts from our reviews -, as well as some honorable mentions.

return

“Returnal has caught my attention since it was announced in June of last year. After all, the new PlayStation 5 exclusive developed by Housemarque, the same studio as Resogun, Nex Machina, among others, basically brings together everything I love in one place: space, intriguing plot into the unknown, psychological horror, frantic gameplay and a yummy time loop system in a top-notch science fiction.”

Guilty Gear – Strive-

“If there’s one thing ArcSystem Works knows how to do, it’s beautiful fighting games. Since the creation of Guilty on the original PlayStation in 1998, the franchise has created a new level of beauty for fighting games and, oddly, it has always been an underrated and under-reported franchise. 23 years later, and after the company made one of the most beautiful fighting games for in partnership with Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball FighterZ, ArcSystem brings us the new Guilty Gear Strive and creates a new level of beauty for games with graphics in cell-shading.”

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension

“(…) brings a new adventure that explores different worlds with new and old characters and a lot of freedom of choice. And while it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it’s a beautiful adventure, packed with hours of content and actually the most fun game available on PlayStation 5 so far.”

deathloop

“You wake up on a beach of gray sand, color that spreads in the air not only from the environment around you, but also from the strong and strange headache you feel after the bad nightmare you just woke up from: your death, murdered . But what a strange dream this was that felt so real, so intense, and so familiar.

Well then, it wasn’t a dream. You’ve already died once, and you’ll probably die a few more. So shake off the dust and get ready for probably the biggest first-person action adventure of this year. Welcome to Deathloop.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

“It makes sense that Ember Lab, developer of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, started out as an animation studio. Just looking at this wonderful world and the Pixar-style character designs, you understand that this is a team full of experience making amazing digital work, including Terrible Fate, a fanfilm of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. While Bridge of Spirits’ gameplay doesn’t match the extraordinarily high quality of its visuals for a number of reasons (including some related to narrative and superficial progression), this 3D open world action adventure is still an impressive achievement thanks to its exciting combat and a seemingly simple and excellent balance between action, puzzle solving and platforming.”

honorable mentions

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: Episode: INTERmission (DLC)

“(…) it’s an amazing DLC, with a spectacular new combat style, fun side activities. As a bonus, it brings a darling of the fans in the best shape ever made and that is more than enough to dedicate a few days to this wonder, even if some of the extra news do not follow this level of excellence.”

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island (DLC)

“If you wanted more from Ghost of Tsushima, the Iki Island expansion is just that. It’s another story that delves deep into Jin’s past, a beautiful new island to explore filled with collectibles — aside from challenging additions like enemies that force you to think even harder than before. The mission design is unfortunately familiar to everything we play in the main game, but it’s worth taking any opportunity to revisit this stunning world that Sucker Punch created.”

So, did you enjoy remembering the best PlayStation exclusives in 2021? Do you think we missed a game? Comment with us!

