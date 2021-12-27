Beta-carotene: Meet Foods Rich in Summer Substance | nutrition

Beta-carotene is a carotenoid, that is, a natural pigment present in some foods. After ingested, the substance has the ability to convert into vitamin A, due to chemical reactions in the body. Therefore, foods rich in beta carotene are also known as “Pro vitamin A”. Vitamin A boosts the immune system, stimulates collagen production and strengthens boness, as it directly participates in the process of remineralization of calcium, iron and phosphorus in the bone matrix. In addition, it also protects the cornea and eyeball structures, being an ally of eye health. To top it off, beta-carotene also helps to obtain a beautiful and healthy tan, as it stimulates the production of melanin, the pigment responsible in our body for the color of our skin, eyes and hair. And did you know that it is also an ally for those who practice physical activities? Let’s understand.

1 of 1 In addition to being a highly nutritious and refreshing drink, beetroot juice is rich in beta carotene and is a great pre-workout option — Photo: Press Release/istock In addition to being a highly nutritious and refreshing drink, beetroot juice is rich in beta-carotene and is a great pre-workout option — Photo: Press Release/istock

According to nutritionist Lorena Martinez, everyone should consume beta-carotene because food sources of the substance are very rich in essential vitamins for the health and proper functioning of the human body, being even more important for athletes and sportsmen. The best way to consume it is through food, according to the specialist, but it can also be supplemented through daily capsules.

– As a nutritionist, I can say that the best option will always be through natural food sources. The recommended daily intake is 900 micrograms (3,000 IU) for men and 700 micrograms (2,300 IU) for women (Source: WHO). When we’re going to convert that into food, it’s not that hard to reach that goal after all. we have a wide variety of affordable foods that are rich in beta carotene, such as squash, carrots, oranges, beets, mangoes, and acerola. Just consume around five servings of these foods distributed throughout the day to obtain a good amount of beta-carotene in the body – explains Lorena Martinez.

It is also possible to opt for beta-carotene supplementation in some cases in which, for some reason, it is difficult to reach this daily goal or when there is some pre-existing pathology or even in some post-bariatric patients (who also need supplementation for reasons of absorption of the organism). The supplementation recommended by the specialist is up to four milligrams a day. The nutritionist also warns to be careful with the excess of this substance, as it can cause a yellowish color to the skin.

List of foods rich in beta carotene

Carrot;

Acerola;

Beet;

Sweet potato;

Corn;

Pumpkin;

Bell pepper;

Radish;

Orange;

Damascus;

Melon;

Papaya;

Watermelon;

Mango;

Lettuce;

Turnip;

Pea;

Broccoli;

Brussels sprouts;

Asparagus;

Avocado;

Kiwi.

For those who practice physical activity regularly, beta-carotene is an excellent ally. Even more when the practice is outdoors, where it is possible to sunbathe, such as running, footvolley, in altinha, practicing beach tennis, yoga or other activities. Due to its role in bone health and collagen production, the substance is directly linked to the improvement of sports performance and promotes a healthy tan to the skin. According to the expert’s guidance, it is possible to consume foods or juices rich in beta-carotene in the pre-workout, as an excellent source of energy.