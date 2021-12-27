‘Better to give up’ · TV News

Amora Mautner, director of Secret Truths 2, is against the continuation of the Walcyr Carrasco saga. For her, the tumultuous departure of Camila Queiroz left Globo on a tightrope and attributed negative repercussions to the serials. Despite getting along well with the actress both professionally and personally, she believes that a return would be even more of a headache.

“It’s always the author who decides this. Personally, I think this subject has already caused a lot of confusion. And when a subject is more complicated than good, I think it’s better to give up. And this story has already done. The press should be concerned about things serious things are happening now,” said Amora in an interview with the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

as the TV news he added, Camila’s return to the third season of Verdades Secretas is being considered by the network. Globo plans to start talks about the sequel in 2023, the same period in which part two should air on open TV — this time with a lighter version.

The director of the serials said that since the beginning, the protagonist’s death was written in the synopsis. The confusion between Globo and Camila took place when the actress tried to ensure her presence in the sequels of the plot and prevent Angel from dying.

In the last chapters that Globoplay released, Walcyr Carrasco wrote two endings: in one of them, the model runs away on a jet and bumps into Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi); in the other, Giovanna’s father (Agatha Moreira) kills his ex-lover inside the aircraft.