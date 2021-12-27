Bettor has until Friday to play at Mega da Virada

With an estimated prize of R$ 350 million, by Caixa Econômica Federal, the player has until 5:00 pm (Brasilia time) on Friday (31), the day of the draw, to play at the lottery houses accredited by Caixa , across the country or over the internet.

In its 13th edition, the Mega da Virada 2021, contest nº 2440 of Mega-Sena, will have the drawing of six dozen held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.

According to Caixa, Mega da Virada does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main lane, hitting six numbers, the prize will be divided among those hitting the second lane (matching five numbers) and so on, according to the prize tiers.

Sweepstakes

To make the pool, all you have to do is gather friends, work colleagues or relatives to form a group, choose the bet numbers, set the number of odds and register at any of the 13,000 lottery shops in the country. When registered in the system, the bet generates a share receipt for each participant who, in the event of a prize, will be able to redeem the individual prize.

The player can also acquire shares of raffles organized by lottery companies. Just ask the customer service for the number of shares you want and keep the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw. In this case, you can pay an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee, at the lottery’s discretion.

At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each share cannot be less than R$ 5. It is possible to make a jackpot of at least two and a maximum of 100 shares. You are allowed to place a maximum of ten bets per pool. In case of more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.