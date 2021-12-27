BH applies reinforcement against COVID-19 in residents with comorbidities this week – General

This week, people with comorbidity will receive the booster dose in BH (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The year 2021 is drawing to a close, but before New Year’s Eve, residents of Belo Horizonte who have some comorbidity and are between 18 and 59 years old may receive a booster dose against COVID-19. that this week the vaccination for this group was released and will follow the calendar normally until the next Thursday (30).

In addition, people who are behind on their second dose, who have already been called for a booster and other people who have not yet been vaccinated against the disease can also attend health centers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the last week in the year.

The health centers will open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm until next Thursday (30th). The drive-thru points will be vaccinated from 8 am to 4:30 pm. In the malls of Belo Horizonte that have areas for vaccination, applications will be made between 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

Check the vaccination schedule for the last week of the year:

-27/12 (Monday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 59 to 55 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months;

-Day 12/28 (Tuesday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 54 to 50 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months;

-Day 12/29 (Wednesday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 49 to 42 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months;

-Day 12/30 (Thursday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 41 to 18 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months.