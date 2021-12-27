BH applies reinforcement against COVID-19 in residents with comorbidities this week – General

The year 2021 is drawing to a close, but before New Year’s Eve, residents of Belo Horizonte who have some comorbidity and are between 18 and 59 years old may receive a booster dose against COVID-19. that this week the vaccination for this group was released and will follow the calendar normally until the next Thursday (30).
The health centers will open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm until next Thursday (30th). The drive-thru points will be vaccinated from 8 am to 4:30 pm. In the malls of Belo Horizonte that have areas for vaccination, applications will be made between 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm.
Check the vaccination schedule for the last week of the year:
-27/12 (Monday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 59 to 55 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months;
-Day 12/28 (Tuesday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 54 to 50 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months;
-Day 12/29 (Wednesday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 49 to 42 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months;
-Day 12/30 (Thursday): booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 41 to 18 years old, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months.