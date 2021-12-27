Biden faces pressure from companies to reform immigration system – International

Joe Biden took over the White House in January proposing a review of the US immigration system, both to re-establish entry permits for legal immigrants and to regularize the status of many illegal immigrants. In practice, however, the consequences of the policy adopted by the government Donald Trump, especially in 2020, and the reduction of foreign workers in the country continue to be felt in the US and threaten the post-pandemic reorganization of the American labor market.

Employers in the US have had difficulty finding labor. In early December, the federal government’s statistics indicated that 11 million jobs were open – ranging from highly knowledgeable positions to simple functions. In construction, there was a 77% increase in open spaces compared to the pre-pandemic level. At least a quarter of workers in the sector are immigrants.

There are fewer Americans looking for work in the country than there are open positions, and voluntary dismissal rates have reached record numbers – to the point that a movement has emerged to celebrate the request for work accounts on social media.

The change in the immigration pattern contributes to the scenario not changing. In November, the concern was described in one of the reports by JP Morgan Bank, which mentions that there are 3 million fewer immigrants in the US than there would be if the country followed the pace of immigrant arrivals before the Donald Trump administration. Most, the bank’s economists write, would be of working age. Last year, 4 million work visas for non-immigrants were approved – compared to 10 million in 2016.

“Companies cannot remain competitive in a global economy or meet consumer demand if they cannot hire and retain the workers they need. This is especially true given the current labor shortage and pandemic delays in visa applications and renewals,” argues Cornell University immigration law professor Stephen Yale-Loehr in an article.

The debate on the participation of immigrants in the labor market has two perspectives: that of foreigners who enter the US with a specific visa to work and that of immigrants who arrive illegally, remain in the country and, even without authorization, participate in the workforce. For all situations there was a brake imposed during the Donald Trump administration. In 2017, the US had 21 million immigrants with visas and another 8 million who were not authorized to be in the country – a number considered to be underestimated.

In the case of immigration carried out regularly, with specific work visas, large companies in Silicon Valley pressured the White House to resolve the situation. That’s because, in March 2020, Trump suspended visa concessions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former president froze the granting of entry to foreign workers at a time when applications for unemployment benefits soared in key states for the electoral contest, such as Michigan.

Biden authorized the resumption of consular work, but the pent-up demand delays the entry of workers into the country. To try to solve part of the problem, on Thursday, the US State Department authorized consulates to waive personal interviews for part of work visas for a year. The measure covers many temporary visas and also permits for agricultural workers.

The US government has 1.3 million applications for employment authorization (from foreigners) that are pending analysis, according to data from the Department of Immigration. The numbers add up when you add up the different categories of possible work in the US by foreigners, which also include applications for US citizenship, temporary work permits and asylum permits.

Illegal immigration remained at low levels during 2020, due to the pandemic and policies established by Trump for foreigners found at the border to be sent to Mexico to await asylum. The Biden government witnessed a explosion in the entry of immigrants into the country in 2021, due to the repressed demand of 2020, added to the economic and political crises in Latin American countries and the perception that the Democrat would be less hostile to immigrants. The record entry of immigrants across the border does not mean, however, that all those found at the border have stayed in the country.

The current government changed some protocols for the permanence of undocumented immigrants, but the data remains unfavorable for those in this situation. Only 37% of asylum claims – a tool used by immigrants crossing the Mexican-US border – were approved by 2021. And fewer asylum claims actually made it to immigration courts this year.

The Biden government has also reinstated Trump’s program for migrants crossing the border to wait in Mexico for an asylum application to be considered. When waiting for immigration procedures within the US, these immigrants usually work. “By expanding Mexico’s permanence program to citizens of any country in the Western Hemisphere, the Biden administration has made the program even broader than under Trump,” said Jorge Loweree, policy director for the American Immigration Council. “The government has broken its promise to make a humane asylum system,” he says.

The Biden government’s social package, “Build Back Better”, provides for a reform in the immigration system that would allow for an increase in work visas (almost 160,000 extra permits), as well as visas for relatives, who would also join the US market. The text also allows for the adjustment of status to regularize part of those who are already in the country, including essential service workers. Passed in the House in November, the plan stalled in the Senate after moderate Democrat Joe Manchin, a key player in the passage, said he didn’t agree with the bill.

In October, 67% of Americans felt that Biden mishandled immigration policy in the country. Republicans are in the majority in disapproval (only 3% believe Biden is right on this issue), but the majority of voters who define themselves as independents are also dissatisfied (70%), according to survey data from Quinnipiac University.