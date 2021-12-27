Bolsonaro won’t finish his term, predicts

Photo: Evaristo S/AFP

In a live held last Friday night (24), Lene Sensitiva spoke about forecasts for next year, 2022. One of the highlights of the conversation with comedians Antônio Tabet and Evelyn Castro was what comes in the world of politics in election year. For the seer, the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, will not be reelected and will not finish his term. “Bolsonaro won’t win any more politics,” Lene guaranteed. As she felt about the 2022 presidential election, Bolsonaro is a “end of career president” and will never again succeed in politics. All this because of a major scandal that will emerge in the next year before the election campaigns.

This scandal, which was not specified by the sensitive, could remove Bolsonaro from the presidency of the republic even before the end of his term. “He doesn’t go into politics anymore. If he’s going to finish his term, because there are going to be some really heavy things before he delivers”, he revealed. But it may be that he does not deliver, according to forecasts an impeachment is likely to happen. “I don’t see him finishing. Either he’s going to deliver it or they’re going to get him out of there”, he assured.

Antônio Tabet, who was conducting the live, was intrigued by the revelation and questioned about a possible resignation. “Can you resign?” he asked. “It could be there, I see it doesn’t end. There are some things that are going to explode in 2022 that are very heavy”, replied Lene.

Marielle Franco

Still on the political scandals, Lene Sensitiva assured, in a forceful way, that the mystery surrounding the death of councilor Marielle Franco. For the seer, the person responsible for the murder is someone no one expects. “You’re going to have a big scare,” Lene assured. More than three years after the car in which Marielle and driver Anderson Gomes was shot in Rio de Janeiro, little is known about the real reason for the death. Two suspects have been arrested, but police in Rio have yet to conclude whether the crime was ordered.

However, according to Leve, this enigma is nearing its end. She said that in 2022 the details of the crime will be resolved and that “it will take everyone by surprise”.