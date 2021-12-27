Bolsonaro’s actions against vaccines for children and health passport divide military personnel – Politics

Dear reader,

divided in relation to Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency and for the third way candidacy, the military also spent the last days of the year occupied with the growing polarization around the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old and the health passport. Among the president’s supporters there are those who expressed their support for the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, as well as those who declare against the vaccine, calling into question the safety of immunization agents, as happens almost daily in all WhatsApp groups set up by the Pocketnaristas.

Others are silent. the astronaut Marcos Bridges, the minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos and the general Augusto Helen remained silent on their social networks. None wanted to embark on the captain’s health controversies. Perhaps because they know that the vaccine is one of Bolsonaro’s biggest mistakes, when investing against immunizing agents it only managed to reduce its already reduced chances of re-election in 2022. In a country that, despite government sabotage, managed to vaccinate proportionally more than the US, the president continues his denial crusade, going against the wisdom of the majority of the people.

Now, the captain is trying to prevent the children from being vaccinated, while the mob that follows him spreads false news on immunizing agents, attributing non-existent deaths and unrealistic risks to them. They manage to convince a few unwary that they allow themselves to be carried away by the lies, risking their lives and those of others, spreading agony and distress in homes divided by polarization. And now the government intends to put all sorts of obstacles in front of fathers and mothers, many of whom were immunized by the government against TB inside schools in the 1970s, during the regime of other military personnel.

Among the deniers who daily bomb the vaccines is Colonel Tito Canto, a four-sided pocketnarista who has 21,000 followers on Twitter. On Christmas Eve, just before supper, he found time to post the following message: “Of all the nonsense, today I saw the greatest. The Council of Health Secretaries made a letter addressed to the children so that they convince their parents to take them to be vaccinated. The letter is scary, but the press liked it. Now I ask, where are the MP and the juvenile court?”

Canto doubts Fiocruz. He wrote: “Fiocruz says that 80% of parents want to vaccinate their children. Is Fiocruz now also a research institute?” Two days earlier, the Cavalry officer had published: “It may even be conspiracy theory, but sometimes I think this pandemic was produced by China to order.” Another Cavalry officer – an active lieutenant colonel who commands a unit in the south of the country – republished in his account a joke against the “vaccine passport” that had been previously posted by singer Roger, leader of the group Ultraje a Rigor, another pocketnarista who jumps from the edge of the flat land…

Brigadier Antonio Lorenzo, a friendly Palmeirense who headed the Air Force’s media and now holds a civilian position at the Ministry of Justice, shared the publication by Minister Queiroga in which the Health holder said it was necessary to “verify the decision” by Anvisa to regarding the vaccination of children. “The vaccination of children, as part of a public policy, requires further analysis. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This issue needs to be better discussed with the scientific community and society as a whole.” The minister’s imposture is only intended to please the boss, who does not accept what the scientific community and dozens of countries have already concluded: the vaccine is safe. for children. And it saves lives.

It would be interesting to see what a conversation between Lorenzo and General Santos Cruz would be like. The former chief minister of the Government Secretariat of Bolsonaro reacted against the president’s threats to technicians from Anvisa – the agency is headed by Admiral Barra Torres – who released the vaccine. Today, affiliated with Podemos and with one foot in the campaign of former judge Sérgio Moro, the general wrote: “Any server that issues a technical opinion has to be protected. If the authority disagrees, do not vote and have the courage to sign below. Publicly exposing and putting the server at risk is COWARDICE! BETRAYAL! Lack of any principle. UNACCEPTABLE!”

The vaccine has become yet another field of contention – like the state showed to happen also in Congress – among the military. The group was divided between supporting the president who helped to put on the Planalto – and with whom they share values, benchmarks, worldview and expectations regarding the country’s regression – and the break with Bolsonaro of those who are ashamed of his radicalism . The demonstrations only seem to reinforce each bubble’s defenses. And so, without realizing it, the rifts between the military are deepening, leaving even more distant the dream of those who thought to mobilize them for a coup in 2022. Electorally divided, they have no alternative but to resolve their disputes at the ballot boxes .