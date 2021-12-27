Boninho gets emotional and cries with Luciano Huck’s statement | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Boninho gets emotional again when he watches Domingão at home

This Sunday (26), Boninho, who works as a judge on the “Show dos Famosos”, on the program Domingão com Huck, was moved by the unexpected tribute he received from the presenter, Luciano Huck.

During the evaluation of the presentation by Vitor Kley, and his colleagues from the bench, Claudia Raia and Preta Gil, they stated that the “big boss” had been moved.

“He melted several times here, it’s something that was a gift for me to see the sensitivity of this friend, a side I didn’t know. Really. We say you’re the bad favorite, the big boss, and I saw it you are often moved by these talents”, said Preta Gil.

“He is a director who loves talent, here we talk about talent”, added Claudia Raia.

The presenter began his speech by affirming the competence and quality of Boninho’s work as director of the house, having made his own name, being the son of José Bonifácio Oliveira Sobrinho, better known as Boni, who ran TV Globo for 17 years, between 1980 and 1997.

“It’s not easy, Boninho, for you to make television as Boni’s son and be called Boninho. For you to have the success you have, that you’ve achieved, and I’m witness to that, it’s the result of hard work, a lot of dedication and a lot of love for what you do”, said Luciano Huck.

“You may be the brute, but you’re a guy who hands out love. I have a gigantic privilege to have you here with me today”, thanked the presenter.

With teary eyes and a smile on his face, Boninho said it was “a slut” by his friends to make him cry in the final.

On Instagram, Ana Furtado shared a video with Husband’s reaction when watching on television: