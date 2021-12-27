Botafogo investor is interested in building a new CT for the club | Botafogo



Lonier space will be the future of CT alvinegroreproduction

Rio – New times, new structure. With the signing of an agreement with businessman John Textor, Botafogo may be seeing up close the possibility of having two Training Centers. This is what the “GE” website says.

The American fund Eagle Holding, managed by businessman John Textor, has already shown interest in building a new Training Center for Botafogo, similar to the one used by Crystal Palace, in England, a club in which the investor holds a percentage.

Despite this, Botafogo has already acquired Espaço Lonier with the financial support of the brothers Walter and João Moreira Salles. The intention, however, is that the place is used by the youth categories, as revealed by the club’s president, Durcesio Mello.

With Textor’s interest in a new CT also for the professional cast, the two ideas can be brought together and put into practice at Espaço Lonier, with base and main team training in the same location. Under construction, the CT alvinegro project foresees four fields with official dimensions, with three already ready, plus another three semi-official ones.