Brazil has 27 deaths by Covid in the last 24 hours; average remains below 100

Brazil registered 27 new deaths by covid-19 this Sunday, 26. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 92, below 100 for the second day in a row, but still influenced by the hacker attack to the Ministry of Health and the deletion of data on the folder’s online platforms.

The number of new infections reported was 4,984, while the moving average of positive tests in the last week is 3,681. In total, Brazil has 618,484 deaths and 22,236,892 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.5 million Brazilians have recovered from the coronavirus until last Wednesday, 22.

Amapá, Ceará, Goiás, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte did not register deaths in the last 24 hours. Federal District, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins did not release data for the period. Bahia did not disclose the number of deaths.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health has not updated the complete pandemic data since last Wednesday. According to the folder, Brazil had 22,222,298 people infected and 618,091 deaths to date.

