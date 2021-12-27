Brazil registers 27 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours, and moving average drops to 92 | Coronavirus

no data from six states and the Federal District , Brazil registered this Sunday (26) 27 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 618,484 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 92 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -46% and points to a downward trend.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

eight states had no records of deaths this Sunday: B.C, AP, EC, GO, PR, RN, SC and IF.

Current numbers have been influenced by data blackout. Not all states are reporting cases and deaths on a daily basis.

After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s website and the application and page of ConnectSUS – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 –, on December 10, different states started reporting problems in collecting data on cases and deaths of ministry systems.

It is the 17th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (December 14) was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (19): 128

Monday (20): 132

Tuesday (21): 124

Wednesday (22): 111

Thursday (23): 100

Friday (24): 112

Saturday (25): 96

Sunday (26): 92

1 of 1 Moving average of deaths on 12/26/2021 — Photo: Arte/g1 Moving average of deaths on 12/26/2021 — Photo: Arte/g1

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,236,892 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 4,984 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 3,681 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -40% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating a drop in diagnoses.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 618,484

618,484 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 27

27 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 92 (14-day variation: -46% )

92 (14-day variation: ) Total confirmed cases: 22,236,892

22,236,892 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 4,984

4,984 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 3,681 (variation in 14 days: -40%)

On the rise (6 states): AM (900%), AP (250%), GO (133%), RN (33%), ES (25%) and PR (24%)

AM (900%), AP (250%), GO (133%), RN (33%), ES (25%) and PR (24%) In stability (7 states): PI (11%), PB (0%), AC (0%), RO (0%), MA (-6%), PA (-6%) and PE (-7%)

PI (11%), PB (0%), AC (0%), RO (0%), MA (-6%), PA (-6%) and PE (-7%) Falling (7 states): SE (-80%), SP (-77%), SC (-68%), RJ (-54%), AL (-54%), CE (-53%) and MT (-47%)

SE (-80%), SP (-77%), SC (-68%), RJ (-54%), AL (-54%), CE (-53%) and MT (-47%) Did not disclose (6 states and the DF): BA, DF, MG, MS, RS, RR and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

PR:+ 24%

24% RS:N not updated this sunday

not updated this sunday SC:-68%

ES: +25%

+25% MG: Not updated this Sunday

Not updated this Sunday RJ: -54%

-54% SP: -77%

DF: Not updated this Sunday

Not updated this Sunday GO: +133%

+133% MS: Not updated this Sunday

Not updated this Sunday MT: -47%

B.C: 0%

0% AM: +900%

+900% AP: +250%

+250% PAN: -6%

-6% RO: 0%

0% RR: Not updated this Sunday

Not updated this Sunday TO: Not updated this Sunday

AL: -54%

-54% BA: Not updated this Sunday

Not updated this Sunday EC: -53%

-53% BAD: -6%

-6% PB: 0%

0% FOOT: -7%

-7% PI: +11%

+11% RN: +33%

+33% IF: -80%

