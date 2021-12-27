Brazilian Football | Brazil 2022 Super Cup in the United States? See how the idea came about and if there is this possibility

A group of investors made an invitation to CBF and participating clubs for the decision of the Supercopa do Brasil 2022 to be on US soil

THE CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) received this week a proposal from US investors to take the decision of the 2022 Super Cup to the United States of America, that is, the invitation was made to the largest entity in Brazilian football for the decision to enter Atlético-MG (Brazilian Champion) and Flamengo (Vice-Champion of Brazil) was played in “Terra do Tio Sam”.

The game is currently scheduled for February 20, still without a defined location, but if they accept the proposal to play in the United States, the game would be played in July of next year in Orlando, at Camping World Stadium, one of the planned venues for the 2026 World Cup. For now, the CBF was left to think about the proposal and give an answer. Galo and Flamengo assess the success without drastically impacting the progress of Brasileirão.

It is worth mentioning that the initial idea was that Galo and Rubro-Negro would also play a friendly match against a European giant, however, Brazilian clubs declined the proposal, as they will be in the middle of the Brazilian Championship; both directions are still thinking about holding the Super Cup in Brazil in the US.

Remember that the Brazilian Super Cup is played between the champion of the Brasileirão and the winner of the Copa do Brasil in season. As Atlético-MG won both national titles, Flamengo inherited Galo’s spot for second place on the leaderboard in the main competition in the country.

CBF receptive to the proposal of the Americans

Although the clubs are thinking about the proposal, CBF is receptive to the project, which we remember is a success in major European leagues, where Spain, France and Italy have already carried out these types of confrontations in the Middle East recently, thus seeking new markets for their brands . Meetings are planned for the beginning of 2022. Let’s stay tuned for news.