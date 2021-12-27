Brazilian observatory captures James Webb telescope in space

Last Saturday night (25), the SONEAR observatory, specialized in studying asteroids and comets, captured images of the James Webb Space Telescope and its booster flying towards the point of Lagrange (L2).

According to the engineer, physicist and amateur astronomer Cristóvão Jacques, founding partner of the SONEAR Observatory and the Astro NEOS channel on YouTube, the images were captured using a 280mm F2.2 telescope and analyzed using commonly used software to identify asteroids.

publicity

Amateur astronomer Cristóvão Jacques releases images from the James Webb telescope captured by the SONEAR observatory. Image: SONEAR Observatory

SONEAR stands for “Southern Observatory for Near-Earth Asteroid Research”. It was created in Oliveira (MG) by Cristóvão Jacques and João Ribeiro, two amateur astronomers, who later invited the lawyer Eduardo Pimentel, also an astronomy enthusiast, to join the team.

Jacques says that 30 images of 10 seconds each were taken about 12 hours after launch – moments before the space telescope’s trajectory adjustment maneuver.

As shown on his computer screen, shared in the video below, Jacques demonstrates where James Webb is and also indicates the location of the booster, the last stage to detach from the telescope after launch.

“The booster is in the same direction and at a slightly slower speed than the James Webb telescope,” explains the amateur astronomer, revealing that while the booster is flying at 6.57 arcseconds per minute (7,465 km/h) on the direction 90.2, James Webb is at 7.48 seconds of arcs per minute (8,500 km/h) in direction 88.9.

Later, Jacques shows a larger image, placing the two objects in the same frame so that the viewer can see them simultaneously.

Read more:

Amateur Astronomer Teaches How to See James Webb Telescope in Space

In an earlier video, a live stream made three days before launch, Christopher Jacques teaches enthusiasts how to locate James Webb in space from a ground-based observatory. It shares a NASA link to configure the space telescope’s ephemeris.

This Sunday (26), Jacques made a new live broadcast on his channel at 9:30 pm (GMT) to show captures of both James Webb and Comet Leonard.

“Over time, the James Webb telescope captures decrease in intensity, but its protective shield must increase the brightness, because of the Sun’s reflection in it”, explained Jacques in an interview with Digital Look.

The long-awaited launch of the James Webb telescope resonated nationally, internationally and, of course, social media as well. Check here some “memes” shared by Twitter users, mainly addressing the issue of the date having coincided with Christmas.

Have you already watched the new videos of Olhar Digital on YouTube? Subscribe to the channel!